It’s been more than seven months since the Ottawa Senators were knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes — but those memories will be fresh in the Sens’ minds on Saturday night in Raleigh as Ottawa gets their first crack at the defending Stanley Cup champions of the season.

“We’ve got to be ready. Obviously, they kind of gave it to us last year in playoffs, so I think a little bit of sore wounds there for us,” said Jake Sanderson on Friday night in Tampa after the Sens knocked off the Lightning.

“We’ve got to remember that, and we’ve got to come out hard. That’s a hard rink to play in, they come hard, they come heavy, so I think, just keep building on our game. We liked it a bit recently, so I think just keep building and stick to what works for us.”