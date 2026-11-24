Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators (16-6-3), who have won two straight and are 7-0-2 on their point streak, matching their longest run since the 2014-15 season. Ullmark is 12-1-0 on the season.

Matt Coronato scored for the Flames (10-13-2), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games and 1-3-1 in their past five. Devin Cooley made 29 saves.

Amadio gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 12:16 of the first period. He blocked a clearing attempt by Calgary defenseman Zach Whitecloud, found himself alone in front and lifted the puck over the left pad of a sprawled Cooley.

Pinto made it 2-0 at 17:36, wiring a shot from the left circle past Cooley.

Ullmark made a huge save at 14:55 of the second period, denying Coronato on a wide-open net with a sprawling stick save.

Coronato got the Flames on the board with a power-play goal at 15:40 of the third period, firing a precise shot glove-side from the high slot.

Calgary forward Morgan Frost left the game with 14:48 remaining in the second period after being hit heavily along the boards by Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven. He returned for a few shifts but exited again late in the second period. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury.