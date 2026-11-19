Sam Ersson will get a chance to start against his former team on Thursday night.

Ersson has picked up a point in each of his last five appearances, compiling a 3-0-2 record with a .925 save percentage and 1.80 goals-against average dating back to Oct. 29. Prior to being acquired by the Senators in June, Ersson had spent his entire career with the Flyers, who drafted him in 2018.

The Senators are riding a three-game win streak into the game and have picked up 11 of the past 12 possible points. They enter the day tied for first in the Atlantic Division, holding a 14-6-2 record.

“We don't get too high about winning a few games, we don't get too low when we lose. It's about bringing it every day. And yeah, we've had a nice start, but we’re going to have a real hard game tonight,” said Travis Green after morning skate.

“This is a desperate team we're playing that has been playing some very good hockey as of late, and yeah, we like our game, but you’ve got to bring it. If you're going to like your game, you’ve got to be ready to play, to like your game, and that's kind of our mindset every day. We don't we don't come in wasting days. We don't come in patting ourselves on the back if we play well. And if we don't play well, we face it and get ready to play well the next game. That's always been our mindset.”

The Senators will roll with the same lineup that picked up a gritty 2-1 win in Winnipeg on Tuesday night, a win that was capped off by a game-winning goal from Tyler Boucher in his NHL debut. Thursday will mark Boucher’s home debut.

“Yeah, it’ll be awesome. Obviously I played a couple preseason games here, but not the real deal, so, excited to play in front of the fans, something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” said Boucher on Thursday.

“There’s a standard around here, it’s high work effort, and guys play real hard, and they play with heart every night. So, there’s a reason why there’s been success, and you know, just trying to do my job to help the team win as well.”