OTTAWA -- Tim Stutzle scored twice and had an assist in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
Stutzle has three points, Senators pull away from Kings in third period
Cozens, Sanderson each gets two assists for Ottawa
Nick Cousins and Stephen Halliday also scored for the Senators (15-6-3), who extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Dylan Cozens and Jake Sanderson each had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.
Mats Zuccarello and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (7-12-2), who had won two straight. Anton Forsberg, who is still searching for his first win of the season, made 24 saves.
Zuccarello gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 4:18 of the first period. After Senators defenseman Artem Zub walked in from the blue line and fired a shot wide that wrapped around the boards, Zuccarello picked up the loose puck and went down the ice on a breakaway, snapping a shot bar-down that banked in off Ullmark's pad.
Playing in his first game back from a four-game absence with an upper-body injury, Cousins tied it 1-1 with 54 seconds left in the second period by deflecting Jordan Spence’s pass into the top right corner.
Stutzle put the Senators ahead 2-1 during a delayed penalty just 30 seconds into the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from the point through traffic.
Halliday scored on the power play to make it 3-1 at 5:54 after his attempted pass deflected off the right glove of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and slid under Forsberg's right pad from in tight.
Stutzle extended the lead to 4-1 at 7:16, beating Forsberg blocker side off the rush for his second goal of the night.
Byfield cut the deficit to 4-2 at 10:14 on a delayed penalty. He whiffed on his first attempt, but collected the puck and beat Ullmark through traffic from above the left face-off circle.
Los Angeles defenseman Erik Gustafsson did not return for the third period and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury. Gustafsson had just returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.