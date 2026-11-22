Nick Cousins and Stephen Halliday also scored for the Senators (15-6-3), who extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Dylan Cozens and Jake Sanderson each had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

Mats Zuccarello and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (7-12-2), who had won two straight. Anton Forsberg, who is still searching for his first win of the season, made 24 saves.

Zuccarello gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 4:18 of the first period. After Senators defenseman Artem Zub walked in from the blue line and fired a shot wide that wrapped around the boards, Zuccarello picked up the loose puck and went down the ice on a breakaway, snapping a shot bar-down that banked in off Ullmark's pad.

Playing in his first game back from a four-game absence with an upper-body injury, Cousins tied it 1-1 with 54 seconds left in the second period by deflecting Jordan Spence’s pass into the top right corner.

Stutzle put the Senators ahead 2-1 during a delayed penalty just 30 seconds into the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from the point through traffic.

Halliday scored on the power play to make it 3-1 at 5:54 after his attempted pass deflected off the right glove of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and slid under Forsberg's right pad from in tight.

Stutzle extended the lead to 4-1 at 7:16, beating Forsberg blocker side off the rush for his second goal of the night.

Byfield cut the deficit to 4-2 at 10:14 on a delayed penalty. He whiffed on his first attempt, but collected the puck and beat Ullmark through traffic from above the left face-off circle.

Los Angeles defenseman Erik Gustafsson did not return for the third period and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury. Gustafsson had just returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.