A year ago this week, Jordan Spence was preparing to play his former Los Angeles Kings for the first time since being traded to Ottawa.

It was a date that Spence had circled on the calendar, a chance to beat the team that traded him away. Three meetings with the Kings later, Spence is still searching for that elusive win heading into Saturday’s game against Los Angeles.

“I mean, I still am excited to play against them, you know. It’s also pretty cool to play against your friends as well,” said Spence on Friday after an optional morning skate for the Sens.

“I don’t think we’ve beaten them yet… actually, we lost twice against them last year, and lost to them again this year, so, you know, I really want to win against them tomorrow, and hopefully we can, because points are important. Especially within our division, everyone’s doing so well.”

Leading up to that first meeting with the Kings last season, Spence had racked up seven points in his first nine games as Sen. But he had also been in and out of the lineup, healthy scratched for half of the team’s first 18 games.

This season, the points haven’t been flowing as freely — entering Saturday night’s meeting with Los Angeles, he has a goal and four points through 23 games.

But Spence has also been the only blueliner on the team to play in every game this year, and the analytics have been sparkling, especially when paired with Thomas Chabot.

Spence is also munching minutes, averaging 20:39 of ice time — nearly two minutes higher than his mark last season and more than three minutes above his career average.

Among the 40 defence pairings in the league who have played over 200 minutes together at even strength this season, only three (Mattias Ekholm/Evan Bouchard, Nikita Zadorov/Will Borgen, and Ryan McDonagh/Erik Cernak) have a better goals-for percentage than the 73.1 per cent rate that Ottawa’s second pair is sporting.

“I think I feel more complete this season with my game,” said Spence, adding that he’s feeling as confident as ever on the ice, a feeling which is backed up by his +13 rating.

“I really wanted to establish being a good two-way defenceman, and obviously the points aren’t there, but I think Chabby and I have been doing a great job contributing and creating opportunities in the offensive zone and [we’ve] also been doing great in the defensive zone. So you know, we kind of try and just take it one game at a time and keep dominating and trying to take over games.”

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Spence doesn’t seem like a typical defensive defenceman on paper. Part of what is driving those strong results is his play with the puck, but Chabot agrees that his partner might not get the credit he deserves leaguewide for his defensive instincts.

“I think it’s just the way he sees the game, his IQ for the game, his vision, the way he skates, the way he moves the puck, and you know, I think we as a pairing, I think we’ve been doing a good job since the start of the season in building some chemistry and feeling comfortable together, and I feel like we get a really good feel of each other and see each other really well on the ice,” said Chabot.

“He’s such a good player, and obviously, like you said, maybe doesn’t get the credit that he always should get, but you know, he’s been playing some amazing minutes for us, and he’s very good.”

In addition to his comfort on the ice, Spence is also enjoying life in Ottawa and the proximity to his family and friends on the East Coast that it offers. His entire family is in town this week, and so are a handful of his friends.

“I didn’t really have the opportunity to [have them visit] when I was in L.A., but just being in Ottawa, it’s a lot easier,” said Spence.

“It’s only like an hour-fifty, two-hour flight to come here. So you know, it’s cool to obviously spend time with them when we don’t have a game, and to just hang out.”

Spence is also excited for his mom to spend time with her counterparts during the team’s Moms’ Trip later this season. His dad got the chance to go last year with the other dads to Philadelphia and Boston, and had also been on a dads’ trip when Spence was back in L.A.

“My mom’s kind of itching to have a moms’ trip, she’s really looking forward to it,” said Spence.

“I know my dad [experienced] a lot of good things with the dads’ trip last year, he [met] a lot of good fathers, dads. So I think it will be pretty cool for my mom to experience kind of what our day-to-day looks like, and to share that experience with them, especially with how much they’ve done [for us] when we were kids.”