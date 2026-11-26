Marchand had missed 20 games since sustaining a knee injury in a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 6. Barkov, the Panthers captain, rejoined the lineup after missing 22 games following a knee injury of his own, sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 1.

Niko Mikkola and Anton Lundell each had a goal and an assist for Florida (14-8-3), which has won two games in a row and is 5-1-1 in its past seven. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

Philip Tomasinohad a goal and an assist, and Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson each had two assists for Ottawa (16-7-3), whose nine-game point streak ended (7-0-2). Linus Ullmark made 27 saves.

Florida took a 1-0 lead at 16:16 of the first period. Marchand fought for a loose puck behind the net and skated out around the right side before sending a backhanded feed across the crease to Eetu Luostarinen, who lifted a shot inside the left post on his second attempt.

Ottawa took the lead by scoring twice in 41 seconds early in the second period.

Dylan Cozens tied it 1-1 at 1:12 by redirecting Zub’s shot in the right face-off circle, and Tomasino made it 2-1 at 1:53, racing through three Florida defenders and roofing a shot over Markstrom’s blocker.

Mikkola tied it 2-2 during a delayed penalty at 8:52 when he deflected a point shot from Matthew Tkachuk.

Lundell gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead at 18:55. Marchand made a slick move to cut to the middle and fed a backhand to Lundell, who had his initial attempt stopped by Ullmark but swept in the rebound.

Sam Bennett extended it to 4-2 at 9:17 of the third period. Markstrom came far out of his net to play the puck, pushing it up the right side before Marchand passed it to Lundell on the rush. Lundell then fed a charging Bennett, who poked the puck over the stick of Ullmark.

After Barkov scored into an empty net at 16:08 for his first goal of the season to make it 5-2, Michael Amadio cut it to 5-3 at 19:09 with Ullmark pulled for the extra attacker.