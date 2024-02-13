Preview: Blue Jackets vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

For the first time this season Senators are set to host the Columbus Blue Jackets in their lone trip to Canadian Tire Centre. Get your tickets here!

The Sens will look to make it four in a row tonight against the Blue Jackets in a rematch of their game from Dec. 1 when Columbus took the 4-2 victory at home. The Senators are playing some of their best hockey of the season of late with 14 points in their last ten games and with the exception of the game against New York, looking like the better team on the ice almost every night.

With five points over his last two games it's hard to deny the impact Shane Pinto has had since his return, but really it's the play of that entire third line that has been a proverbial spark plug for the Sens. The value of their play shows up less on the stat sheet and more with how they wear down the opponent playing a responsible, physical game, they have been able to go up against other teams' top lines and more than hold their own.

Over their last 11 games, the Senators are averaging 3.73 goals per game, for context the Canucks lead the league right now scoring 3.68 goals per game. The key to the Senators torrid scoring pace has been the threat of anyone can score on any given night. Whether it's captain Brady Tkachuk with five of his own, or Parker Kelly with three goals and two assists over that stretch, this Sens team is banding together at the right time and it is paying dividends.

Columbus comes into this game admittedly in a tough position. They are in last place in the Eastern Conference with only 16 wins on the season. Add in that they are without three of their top players in Adam Fantilli, Patrik Laine, and Yegor Chinakhov, and this is not an easy spot.

That said this Columbus team has shown an unwillingness all season to back dowm, as the Senators learned first hand in their last meeting. In fact, of their 16 wins this season they have downed the likes of the Bruins, the Rangers, the Wild, the Lightning, and the Devils. Not easy games to say the least. With Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko pacing the team in points with 15 and Johnny Gadreau's leading the way overall with 34 points this team still has weapons that have to be contained.

Expect the Senators to come out of the gates hot as they look to build off their game against Toronto and serve up a little revenge for the loss Columbus dealt earlier this season.