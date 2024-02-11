RECAP: Senators defeat the Leafs

Senators defeat the Leafs taking the season series 3-1



The Senators won their third straight game tonight and concluded this season’s Battle of Ontario with a 5-3 win against the Leafs.

It was a back-and-forth game with strong goaltending on both sides and not without the expected physicality that always comes when these division rivals meet. In the end it was the Senators ability to control momentum that allowed them to come out on top according to Jacques Martin.

The pre-game kicked off with Lyndon Slewidge performing a thunderous national anthem before the opening face-off.

Once underway Toronto held the Senators in their own zone creating a few quality chances. Ottawa was able to fend off the chances until just before the four minute mark when a turnover in the Senators end resulted in a delayed penalty. As Leaf goalie Martin Jones made his way to the bench for an extra attacker Austin Matthews buried a one-timer to give the Leafs the lead.

The Sens fought right back the next shift when Shane Pinto powered past the defense and zipped it out front to Tarasenko who got a clean shot off but missed just to the right of the Jones.

With eight minutes played in the first period Morgan Rielly gained the Senators zone and passed it into the slot where Max Domi directed the puck into the net with his skate. The Senators immediately challenged the play for offside and the officials ruling resulted in the goal being called back.

The Senators increased pressure as the period wore on before Thomas Chabot picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone carried it into the slot creating a great chance that was smothered by Jones.

With just over two minutes left in the opening frame Claude Giroux, Mathieu Joseph and Stützle created a three-on-one chance. Jones stifled Joseph’s initial attempt before Giroux picked up the rebound outwaiting the Leaf defender and goalie before roofing it to tie the game.

The Sens started the second period slowly again able to force a few shots on goal, but struggling to maintain possession.

Once the play settled down the Senators found a way to penetrate the Leaf zone, but couldn’t create offense. At the four minute mark Jacob Chycrun forced a turnover and got the puck to Shane Pinto who flipped the puck up to Vladimir Tarasenko for a breakaway. Tarasenko put it high blocker-side to give the Senators the lead.

The Leafs battled back immediatly forcing Korpisalo to make a big toe in Matthews save to maintain the Ottawa lead.

At the halfway mark of the second period the Leafs won the face-off in the Ottawa end. Matthews moved the puck to his left finding Mitch Marner who’s shot was tipped by Matthew Knies to tie the game at two goals a piece.

The Senators had an immediate response by driving the puck the length of the ice and holding possession in the opposition end. Artem Zub was a force on a long cycle that ended with Parker Kelly, fresh off the bench, firing a seeing-eye shot that was tipped by Pinto past Jones.

The Sens maintained pressure and with 5:24 remaining in the period Senators captain Brady Tkachuk walked out of the corner taking a pass from Parker Kelly but getting stopped five hole by Jones.

Less than 30 seconds later, Josh Norris picked up the puck at centre ice and kept moving across the Leaf blueline. He split the two Leaf defenders before crossing the slot and firing it top corner behind Jones' glove hand and making the score 4-2 for the home side.

Keeping Toronto on their heels as the final minute approached and the Senators powerplay moving the puck well, Tkachuk found Chabot at the point who fired a shot just off the post.

The third period opened with the Senators sustaining the same pressure as they did in second period. The best early chance saw Giroux and Joseph work a passing play, but Giroux's shot was stopped and Tim Stützle put the rebound just wide.

However, five minutes into a period the Leafs began creating chances of their own. Rielly found Nicholas Robertson alone in front of the net, but he was stopped point blank by Korpisalo. The rebound was picked up again by Rielly and floated in front of the Sens net where Domi buried a goal that wouldn't be disallowed and made the game 4-3.

With three minutes remaining Pinto picked up a loose rebound and put it through the crease and just past an open net keeping the game a one-goal affair.

With just over 90 seconds remaining in the game, and the Leaf net empty for an extra attacker, Matthews walked in to the top of the crease to get a shot off but Korpisalo shut the door.

The Leafs won the ensuing face-off and were able to maintain possession, but with just seconds left on the clock Senators forward Ridly Greig blocked a William Nylander shot. Pinto picked up the loose puck and sent Greig away on a breakaway with an empty net. Greig slapped home the puck into the empty net before being attacked by Rielly.

Once the dust settle the Senators emerged with their third victory in a row. After the game several Sens players reiterated how patience and calmness were responsible for the team's ability to overcome early adversity.

Three Thoughts:

  1. In addition to his empty net goal Ridly Greig was a plus four.
  2. Shane Pinto had his second multi-point game in a row.
  3. Thomas Chabot once again led all Senators skaters with 26:01 of ice time.

