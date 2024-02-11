RECAP: Senators defeat the Leafs

The pre-game kicked off with Lyndon Slewidge performing a thunderous national anthem before the opening face-off.

Once underway Toronto held the Senators in their own zone creating a few quality chances. Ottawa was able to fend off the chances until just before the four minute mark when a turnover in the Senators end resulted in a delayed penalty. As Leaf goalie Martin Jones made his way to the bench for an extra attacker Austin Matthews buried a one-timer to give the Leafs the lead.

The Sens fought right back the next shift when Shane Pinto powered past the defense and zipped it out front to Tarasenko who got a clean shot off but missed just to the right of the Jones.

With eight minutes played in the first period Morgan Rielly gained the Senators zone and passed it into the slot where Max Domi directed the puck into the net with his skate. The Senators immediately challenged the play for offside and the officials ruling resulted in the goal being called back.

The Senators increased pressure as the period wore on before Thomas Chabot picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone carried it into the slot creating a great chance that was smothered by Jones.

With just over two minutes left in the opening frame Claude Giroux, Mathieu Joseph and Stützle created a three-on-one chance. Jones stifled Joseph’s initial attempt before Giroux picked up the rebound outwaiting the Leaf defender and goalie before roofing it to tie the game.