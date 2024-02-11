RECAP: Senators defeat the Leafs

Keeping Toronto on their heels as the final minute approached and the Senators powerplay moving the puck well, Tkachuk found Chabot at the point who fired a shot just off the post.
The third period opened with the Senators sustaining the same pressure as they did in second period. The best early chance saw Giroux and Joseph work a passing play, but Giroux's shot was stopped and Tim Stützle put the rebound just wide.
However, five minutes into a period the Leafs began creating chances of their own. Rielly found Nicholas Robertson alone in front of the net, but he was stopped point blank by Korpisalo. The rebound was picked up again by Rielly and floated in front of the Sens net where Domi buried a goal that wouldn't be disallowed and made the game 4-3.
With three minutes remaining Pinto picked up a loose rebound and put it through the crease and just past an open net keeping the game a one-goal affair.
With just over 90 seconds remaining in the game, and the Leaf net empty for an extra attacker, Matthews walked in to the top of the crease to get a shot off but Korpisalo shut the door.
The Leafs won the ensuing face-off and were able to maintain possession, but with just seconds left on the clock Senators forward Ridly Greig blocked a William Nylander shot. Pinto picked up the loose puck and sent Greig away on a breakaway with an empty net. Greig slapped home the puck into the empty net before being attacked by Rielly.