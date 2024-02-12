Mailbag Monday: trash talk, Sens jerseys, and some personal favourites

With the Sens back from All-Star break and a massive Battle of Ontario win in the books it seems like the perfect time kick off our Mailbag Monday and answer some of your burning questions! There were A LOT of submissions so I'll try to answer a few here and whatever I don't get to I will try to answer in future mailbags. Without further ado let's get to those questions:

Ryker M. from Kanata, ON

Who's the biggest trash talker in the locker room?

This is a great question because I'm a firm believer that trash talk is born directly from a competitive nature and our guys can dish it out (respectfully of course). While I can't speak to what is said in the locker room, I can say that during the pregame sewer ball (two-touch) games, the competitive juices are flowing and some great trash talk comes out. While we've got a competitive group all around if I had to give one player on the team the title of best trash talker I would give it to Claude Giroux. Some of his one-liners are all-time chirps.

Molly S. from Carp, ON

Who was your favourite player growing up?

Personally my favourite player growing up was Alfie so to see him come back to work with the organization in his new role has been a really cool experience.

Matt H. from Dunnville, ON

My question is for anyone who would like to answer. I’ll be in Florida when the Senators are playing in Tampa in April. Should I make the 1.5 hour drive from where we’re staying to see our beloved team play in Tampa? Also, I would love to take my 4 year old daughter to a Sens game, but it would have to be an afternoon game. How many afternoon games are left in the Sens schedule? Thanks and have a great day!!

Matt you absolutely should make the trek to Tampa for our game in April. I will fully recognize that I'm biased on this one, but we love to see Sens fans representing on the road!

As for bringing your daughter to a Sens game, we would love to see it! Get that next generation of Sens fans started early. Unfortunately we don't have any home afternoon games remaining this season. Check out the rest of our schedule to see if there are any other games that might work for you!

Jacob V. from Ottawa, ON

What is your favourite senators jersey?

So while the red 3D jersey is what I think of when I think back on the Sens from my youth, our current home jersey may go the hardest in the entire NHL. A bit of a cop out answer I know, but the Sens got this right and I can't be convinced otherwise. If I ever see it as a baseball jersey I will buy out the store.

Lexi G. from Ottawa, ON

What is your favourite thing being a part of the Sens?

Honestly I could dedicate 3000+ words to answering this question but I will keep it simple and keep it on the hockey side of things for ease. We genuinely have the best locker room in the NHL and it makes working long hours seem like nothing. Our players have all the time in the world for us and make our jobs so much easier and we get to see it every day in how they interact with the fans too.

Make no mistake, we are really lucky here in Ottawa, having spoken to people from other teams and other leagues we get a lot more from our players than almost anyone else in pro sports. Obviously that starts from a top down culture and Brady, Thomas and Claude (alongside some other longstanding players in our locker room), have built something special here.

Jennifer O. from Halifax, NS

Is anyone on the team tired of Mister Brightside? If yes, who?

As far as I'm aware no one is sick of Mr. Brightside. I've actually heard in very recent memory Brady say that the Killers are still near the top of his list for concerts to see and Mr. Brightside still isn't old for him. In my opinion you could play it on repeat and it's going to get the people going ten times out of ten.

Alex L. from Toronto, ON

What does the EST. MDCCCXCIV on the shoulder crests mean?

To be transparent I'm not 100% certain on the background for this and am curious about it myself. Given that MDCCCXCIV is 1894 in roman numerals, my educated guess is that it has something to do with the first Challenge Cup (predecessor of the Stanley Cup) when the Ottawa Hockey Club took on the Montreal Hockey Club in 1894. This definitely piqued my interest though and I will be looking into it.

Stay tuned because next week I'll be answering more of your questions!