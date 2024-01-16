Preview: Avalanche vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The Senators continue their home stand and welcome the recent Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche for their lone trip to the Nation's capital this season. Get your tickets here!

It's been just three and a half weeks since the Senators last saw the Avalanche when they faced off in Denver to wrap up their first five-game road trip of the season. Hungry for revenge following the last time these two faced each other and riding the momentum of an exciting 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks aon Saturday, the Senators are sure to be hungry out of the gates tonight.

The Sens will look to ride some of their hot hands as they try to take down one of the league's elite teams and make it back-to-back wins. Tim Stützle continued to showcase his budding superstardom on Saturday night, playing the role of playmaker all night long tallying four assists on the Senators five goals. Alongside him, Claude Giroux made it three goals in his last two games as the recently turned 36-year old continues to defy father time; while Brady Tkachuk made it four points in his last four games with a second-period blast to steady the ship and draw the sens even.

Colorado comes to Canadian Tire Centre on the back half of a back-to-back after playing in Montreal last night. After falling 4-3 the Avalanche will be hungry to get back in the win column.

Boasting the second best offence in the NHL scoring a whopping 3.66 goals per game, this Avalanche team is hard to contain. The Senators found out first hand in their last outing against the Avalanche that their biggest strength is their electric power play, converting 25% of their chances this season, ranking eighth in the NHL.

Led by Nathan MacKinnon, in the midst of a career season on pace for career bests in goals (43), assists (88) and points (131), it will be key for the Senators to slow down the super star forward. On the back end, the Avalanche are no slouches boasting a top-ten penalty kill and led by Cale Makar, who ranks third on the team with 51 points in 39 contests while anchoring their blue line, it will be no small task getting quality looks at goal tonight.