Ottawa Senators Acquire Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings.

Trade Web ENG
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the team’s 67th overall pick (third round) at this year's draft and their 2026 sixth round pick.

Spence, 24, was drafted 95th overall by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He played 79 games with the Kings last season, recording four goals and 24 assists for 28 points. In an additional five playoff games, Spence tallied one goal — the first playoff goal of his career.

Spence has skated in a total of 180 NHL games, during which he has totalled 61 points by way of eight goals and 53 assists. Over that time, he has posted a career +29 +/- rating.

Headed the Kings’ way are the Senators’ 67th pick in this year's draft and their sixth round pick in the 2026 Draft. The 67th was previously acquired by the Senators via trade with the Nashville Predators during the first round of the 2025 Draft. The Senators sent the Predators’ their 21st overall pick in the first round in exchange for the Predators’ 23rd overall pick (first round) and their 67th overall pick.

