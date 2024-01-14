Post-game Recap: Sharks at Senators

The Senators arrived home in style with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks at Canadian Tire Centre.

Tim Stützle led the way with four assists and Vladimir Tarasenko had the game winning goal for the Senators as they win their third of their last four games at home.

Tarasenko's goal game with less than five seconds remaining in the game when he put in a rebound off an Artem Zub shot.

Tarasenko, Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson each had a goal and an assist while Zub assisted on three goals.

Thomas Chabot potted his first goal of the season, a one-timer in the left circle off a pass from Tarasenko in the first period just moments after Claude Giroux opened the scoring for the Senators.