Senators re-assign Zac Bierk; name Justin Peters as new goaltending coach

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senatorspresident of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staiosannounced today that the team has promoted Justin Peters to the role of Senators’ goaltending coach following the re-assignment of Zac Bierk to a scouting and development position.

“Zac is exceptionally dedicated,” said Staios. “However, it is our belief that the time has come for a fresh perspective. Justin Peters is highly regarded and will bring strong leadership qualities to our group. He’s deserving of this opportunity. We’re excited to welcome him to Ottawa.”

A native of Blyth, Ont., Peters, 37, was hired by the B-Sens on Feb. 5, 2021, and has spent the last three-plus seasons serving as Belleville’s goaltending coach after concluding his playing career during the 2019-20 season while playing professionally in the Czech Republic. Originally selected with the Carolina Hurricanes’ second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2004 NHL Draft, Peters played 83 NHL games with Carolina, the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes, posting a 25-38-9 record with three shutout victories.

Bierk, 47, transitions into a scouting and development capacity after previously serving two-plus seasons as goaltending development coach with the Arizona Coyotes (ahead of his arrival inOttawa) where he was primarily responsible for overseeing goaltending prospect development at the American Hockey League, major junior and collegiate levels.

