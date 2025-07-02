Senators Sign Parsons to an Entry-Level Contract

The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Jackson Parsons to a three-year, entry-level contract. Parsons, 20, is an undrafted native of Embrun, Ontario.

Parsons played his 2024-25 season with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, where he was teammates with fellow Senators prospects Matthew Andonovski and Lucas Ellinas. Last year was a breakout season for Parsons, who went 37-12-3 in 52 games with a 2.24 goals against average and a .920% save percentage.

In 130 career games with the Rangers, Parsons has posted a 2.88 GAA and a .904 SV%, going 74-44-7.

