Senators Sign Parsons to an Entry-Level Contract

The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Jackson Parsons to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Parsons Signing
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Jackson Parsons to a three-year, entry-level contract. Parsons, 20, is an undrafted native of Embrun, Ontario.

Parsons played his 2024-25 season with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, where he was teammates with fellow Senators prospects Matthew Andonovski and Lucas Ellinas. Last year was a breakout season for Parsons, who went 37-12-3 in 52 games with a 2.24 goals against average and a .920% save percentage.

In 130 career games with the Rangers, Parsons has posted a 2.88 GAA and a .904 SV%, going 74-44-7.

Stay connected with our newest contracts via the Sens Contract Central.

Contact us!

Find out more information on how you can become a Season Seat Member!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Sign Five Players to Two-Way Contracts

2025 Development Camp Roster

A St-Eller Addition

Nick Cou-Signs

Back for More-iläinen

Everything You Need to Know About Free Agency

Get a Claude of This

Ottawa Senators Acquire Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings

Ottawa Senators Select Logan Hensler with the 23rd Overall Pick

Ottawa Senators Announce Partnership with Fullscript

Draft Prep: Top Prospects

Draft Prep: Past 21st Overall Picks

Draft Prep: What You Need to Know

Draft Prep: Week Out Preview

Sens Land Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk Named to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tim Stützle Named to Team Germany for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Senators sign defenceman Lassi Thomson to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. 