The Ottawa Senators have released their 2025-26 regular season schedule, which will kick off on the road this year.

Senators fans can mark Monday, October 13 as the team's home opener, when the Sens will take on the Nashville Predators in a Thanksgiving matinee.

Noteworthy dates to look forward to:

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will visit Ottawa twice: Saturday, January 10 and Thursday, April 9.

The NHL will take a two week break mid-February as NHL players return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

Last year, the Senators hosted a wide varirety of theme nights at home games throughout the season. From the fan-favourite Star Wars night to Kids Takeover, there was something for every Sens fan. This season will see the return of fun and interactive theme games — stay tuned for more information to come later this summer!