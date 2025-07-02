The Ottawa Senators have unveiled their roster for this year’s development camp. Consisting of 25 skaters and four goaltenders, the camp will take place between July 2-4.
Development Camp Roster
The Ottawa Senators have unveiled their roster for this year’s development camp.
Player
Position
2024-25 Team(s)
Alex Mercier
F
Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL
Beau Jelsma
F
Barrie Colts, OHL
Blake Montgomery
F
London Knights, OHL / Lincoln Stars, USHL
Blake Vanek
F
Stillwater High, USHS-MN
Bruno Idzan
F
Lincoln Stars, USHL
Cameron O'Neill
F
University of Massacheusetts, NCAA
Carter Yakemchuk
D
Calgary Hitmen, WHL
Charlie Major
F
Cornell University, NCAA
Djibril Touré
D
Belleville Senators, AHL / Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL
Eerik Wallenius
D
HPK U20, U20 SM-sarja
Filip Nordberg
D
Stampede de Sioux Falls, USHL
Gabriel Eliasson
D
Barrie Colts, OHL
Hoyt Stanley
D
Cornell University, NCAA
Jackson Parsons
G
Kitchener Rangers, OHL
Jake Chiasson
F
Belleville Senators, AHL / Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL
Javon Moore
F
Sioux Falls Stampede, USHL
Kevin Reidler
G
University of Nebraska-Omaha, NCAA
Landen Hookey
F
Owen Sound Attack, OHL
Logan Hensler
D
University of Wisconsin, NCAA
Lucas Beckman
G
Baie-Comeau Drakkar, QMJHL
Matthew Andonovski
D
Kitchener Rangers, OHL
Nathan Pilling
F
Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL
Nicholas Van Tassell
F
University of Massachusetts, NCAA
Oskar Petterson
F
Belleville Senators, AHL
Owen Beckner
F
Colorado College, NCAA
Shea Van Olm
F
Spokane Chiefs, WHL
Theo Wallberg
D
Ohio State University, NCAA
Tomas Hamara
D
Brantford Bulldogs, OHL
Vladimir Nikitin
G
Nanaimo Clippers, BCHL
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators