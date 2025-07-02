Development Camp Roster

The Ottawa Senators have unveiled their roster for this year’s development camp.

Senators Development Camp
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have unveiled their roster for this year’s development camp. Consisting of 25 skaters and four goaltenders, the camp will take place between July 2-4.

Player
Position
2024-25 Team(s)
Alex Mercier
F
Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL
Beau Jelsma
F
Barrie Colts, OHL
Blake Montgomery
F
London Knights, OHL / Lincoln Stars, USHL
Blake Vanek
F
Stillwater High, USHS-MN
Bruno Idzan
F
Lincoln Stars, USHL
Cameron O'Neill
F
University of Massacheusetts, NCAA
Carter Yakemchuk
D
Calgary Hitmen, WHL
Charlie Major
F
Cornell University, NCAA
Djibril Touré
D
Belleville Senators, AHL / Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL
Eerik Wallenius
D
HPK U20, U20 SM-sarja
Filip Nordberg
D
Stampede de Sioux Falls, USHL
Gabriel Eliasson
D
Barrie Colts, OHL
Hoyt Stanley
D
Cornell University, NCAA
Jackson Parsons
G
Kitchener Rangers, OHL
Jake Chiasson
F
Belleville Senators, AHL / Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL
Javon Moore
F
Sioux Falls Stampede, USHL
Kevin Reidler
G
University of Nebraska-Omaha, NCAA
Landen Hookey
F
Owen Sound Attack, OHL
Logan Hensler
D
University of Wisconsin, NCAA
Lucas Beckman
G
Baie-Comeau Drakkar, QMJHL
Matthew Andonovski
D
Kitchener Rangers, OHL
Nathan Pilling
F
Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL
Nicholas Van Tassell
F
University of Massachusetts, NCAA
Oskar Petterson
F
Belleville Senators, AHL
Owen Beckner
F
Colorado College, NCAA
Shea Van Olm
F
Spokane Chiefs, WHL
Theo Wallberg
D
Ohio State University, NCAA
Tomas Hamara
D
Brantford Bulldogs, OHL
Vladimir Nikitin
G
Nanaimo Clippers, BCHL

