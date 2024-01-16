Game Day 5: COL vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the San Jose Sharks at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

For the final time this season and the only time at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators face off against the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Last time these two saw each other it was the Avalanche that walked away with the 6-4 victory after Nathan MacKinnon's four-goal outing including the empy netter to ice the game.

Coming into tonight the Senators are riding the momentum after a thrilling 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in which Vladimir Tarasenko provided the game-winning goal with just 4.1 seconds to play. The Senators will lean on their hot hands tonight as they try to make it back-to-back wins and take down one of the league's elite. Claude Giroux has three goals in his last two games, while Tim Stützle is riding a hot hand after a four assist night against San Jose. Additionally, Brady Tkachuk is averaging a point-per-game through his last four games, and Drake Batherson comes in after tallying a goal and an assist on Saturday. 

It's the second night of a back-to-back for Colorado after falling to Montreal 4-3 last night. The Avalanche will be hungry for a win tonight fresh off a loss and will lean on their electric offence tonight ranking 2nd in the NHL at 3.66 goals per game. Beyond their sheer goal scoring volume, Colorado ranks in the top-ten in goals, power play, penalty kill, shots on goal, and shots against. Needless to be said, the challenge tonight is not a small one.

2. Roster report:

Josh Norris participated in a non-contact jersey yesterday however he was not a part of morning skate today. Below is how the Senators lined up for morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

The last time the Senators faced the Avalanche just three weeks ago, they had a strong showing for most of the game, led in no small part by the play of Drake Batherson. Batherson provided the primary assist on Josh Norris' first period goal to draw the Senators even before scoring one of his own late in the second to give the Senators a two-goal lead.

OTT@COL: Batherson scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

In tonight's rematch effort, Batherson carries in the momentum of a strong outing against San Jose on Saturday night. In 18:08 of ice-time Batherson scored a goal and an assist, six shots on goal and finished +1. Suffice it to say he was every where and look for him to continue that play here tonight.

SJS@OTT: Batherson scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

4. Special teams:

The last time the Senators faced the Avalanche, special teams play ended up being the difference maker. In the five-on-five game the Senators out played the Avalanche, outscoring them 3-1. In special teams the Avalanche showed their true strength as they went 4/5 on the power play while holding the Senators to just 1/6 with the man advantage.

The Senators know this will be a point of emphasis tonight and while the easiest defence to a strong power play is simply playing a disciplined game free of penalties, that is easier said than done against the Avalanche.

The Avalanche are one of four teams in the NHL that boast a top-four power play (25%) and penalty kill (81.9%) ranking eighth and tenth respectively. The Senators on the other hand, while showing signs of improvement find themselves on the other side of the rankings with the 24th ranked power play (16.2%) and the 31st ranked penalty kill (71.8%). On paper that's a tough match up but in practice it's the perfect opportunity to jump start both special teams groups.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, today's game will be carried live on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

