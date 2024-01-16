Game Day 5: COL vs OTT

1. The set up:

For the final time this season and the only time at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators face off against the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Last time these two saw each other it was the Avalanche that walked away with the 6-4 victory after Nathan MacKinnon's four-goal outing including the empy netter to ice the game.

Coming into tonight the Senators are riding the momentum after a thrilling 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in which Vladimir Tarasenko provided the game-winning goal with just 4.1 seconds to play. The Senators will lean on their hot hands tonight as they try to make it back-to-back wins and take down one of the league's elite. Claude Giroux has three goals in his last two games, while Tim Stützle is riding a hot hand after a four assist night against San Jose. Additionally, Brady Tkachuk is averaging a point-per-game through his last four games, and Drake Batherson comes in after tallying a goal and an assist on Saturday.

It's the second night of a back-to-back for Colorado after falling to Montreal 4-3 last night. The Avalanche will be hungry for a win tonight fresh off a loss and will lean on their electric offence tonight ranking 2nd in the NHL at 3.66 goals per game. Beyond their sheer goal scoring volume, Colorado ranks in the top-ten in goals, power play, penalty kill, shots on goal, and shots against. Needless to be said, the challenge tonight is not a small one.