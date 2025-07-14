Senators Participate in 2025 Tim Hortons Camp Day

The Ottawa Senators have announced they are returning to participate in this year's Tim Hortons Camp Day.

2025 camp day
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have announced they are returning to participate in this year's Tim Hortons Camp Day. This year's event will take place on July 16, located at the Tanger Outlets Tim Hortons location from 12:00-1:00 p.m. All coffee, iced coffee, and bracelet sales on July 16 will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation camps.

There will be some familiar faces in attendance at this year's Camp Day, as Spartacat and Senators Alumnus Chris Neil will both be hard at work at the Tanger Outlets Tim Hortons, serving up coffees and smiles for customers that visit between 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Tim Hortons Foundation camps provide children ages 12-16 from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to attend camps. The positive impact of learning, growing, and enjoying camps can go a long way. The Tim Hortons Foundation serve as a way to provide children with that impact. For more information on Tim Hortons Foundation camps, fans can read here.

Last year's Camp Day was a great success, as the Senators Community Foundation proudly presented the Tim Hortons Foundation with a cheque for $25,000.

Time
Location
Address
12:00-1:00 p.m.
Tanger Outlets Tim Hortons
3025 Palladium Drive, Stittsville, ON
Cheque Pres

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Sign Parsons to an Entry-Level Contract

Senators Sign Five Players to Two-Way Contracts

2025 Development Camp Roster

A St-Eller Addition

Nick Cou-Signs

Back for More-iläinen

Everything You Need to Know About Free Agency

Get a Claude of This

Ottawa Senators Acquire Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings

Ottawa Senators Select Logan Hensler with the 23rd Overall Pick

Ottawa Senators Announce Partnership with Fullscript

Draft Prep: Top Prospects

Draft Prep: Past 21st Overall Picks

Draft Prep: What You Need to Know

Draft Prep: Week Out Preview

Sens Land Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk Named to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tim Stützle Named to Team Germany for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026