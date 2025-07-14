Senators Participate in 2025 Tim Hortons Camp Day

The Ottawa Senators have announced they are returning to participate in this year's Tim Hortons Camp Day. This year's event will take place on July 16, located at the Tanger Outlets Tim Hortons location from 12:00-1:00 p.m. All coffee, iced coffee, and bracelet sales on July 16 will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation camps.

There will be some familiar faces in attendance at this year's Camp Day, as Spartacat and Senators Alumnus Chris Neil will both be hard at work at the Tanger Outlets Tim Hortons, serving up coffees and smiles for customers that visit between 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Tim Hortons Foundation camps provide children ages 12-16 from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to attend camps. The positive impact of learning, growing, and enjoying camps can go a long way. The Tim Hortons Foundation serve as a way to provide children with that impact. For more information on Tim Hortons Foundation camps, fans can read here.

Last year's Camp Day was a great success, as the Senators Community Foundation proudly presented the Tim Hortons Foundation with a cheque for $25,000.