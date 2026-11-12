‘Look ourselves in the mirror’ | Defensive lapses define Sabres loss to Lightning

Recapping the 8-3 loss: A 4-0 Tampa lead nearly erased, Nikita Kucherov’s hat trick, Luukkonen pulled and more.

20261111 Postgame
By Jane McNally
Sabres.com

Tage Thompson ripped one past Andrei Vasilevskiy 33 seconds into the third period, and suddenly there was life inside KeyBank Center. 

In just 4:39 of game time, the Buffalo Sabres turned a 4-0 deficit to 4-3. That nearly became 4-4, as Buffalo came out firing on all cylinders on the ensuing shift after Thompson’s goal.  

But Nikita Kucherov had other ideas. 

His natural hat trick in the third period ended any hope for a Buffalo rally, and the Tampa Bay Lightning never looked back, cruising to an 8-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. 

“I thought we had moments throughout the game where we controlled it, for sure, with O-zone possession, getting our looks,” said Thompson. “But we just gave up way too many odd-man rushes and a team like that – they don't miss many. I feel like we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot, just giving them free looks.” 

It’s the second time in as many games that Thompson has used that phrase – “shot ourselves in the foot.” Buffalo played a relatively sound first period up until 18:49 of the first period, when Tampa’s Scott Sabourin buried the rebound of a shot initially saved by Buffalo’s Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Sabourin was a trailing forward left unmarked by the Sabres on the ice. 

And 49 seconds later, it was 2-0. John Carlson – who finished the game with five points (1+4) – converted on the power play within the final minutes of the period. Suddenly, a fine first turned into a two-goal deficit. 

“The last two minutes (of the first period) we got a D involved that shouldn’t have been involved and gave them life,” Ruff said. “We just needed to just stay patient. We joined and gave them an odd-numbered rush, so we beat ourselves.” 

The first-period hole the Sabres got themselves in was all the more frustrating considering the looks they had earlier in the period to get the game on their side. Much like Sunday’s loss to the Vegas Golden Knights – which Ruff deemed as having a “perfect” first period – Buffalo let its early scoring woes bleed into other aspects of their play. 

“You look at the opportunities we started the game with, don’t let the frustration of not scoring lead to giving teams the other opportunities,” Ruff said. “If I think we stay patient, just get out of that period 0-0 going, ‘We played a good period. Played a good period.’” 

Odd-numbered rushes were the story – after Brandon Hagel faced the KeyBank Center ‘boos’ and made it 3-0 at 4:33 of the second period, Yanni Gourde got his first goal of the season by finishing off a pass from a 2-on-1 rush at 13:02. That rush chance was generated due to an offensive-zone turnover by Buffalo. 

“I think when we play how we want to play, we’re pretty dangerous,” Thompson said. “It’s when that starts going well for us, we start to feel a little too good about ourselves and try to do things that are outside of our game, our identity that we want to play to. And when we do that, then we find ourselves chasing and making turnovers and just hurting ourselves, honestly.” 

The Sabres did seem to find their game, though. A quiet building turned rowdy when Josh Doan and Jason Zucker scored in quick succession to close out the second period, the former coming in the aftermath of a Ruff timeout. 

There was hope when Thompson burst into the offensive 33 seconds into the third and got Buffalo within a goal. 

But then came Kucherov on a breakaway, after the Sabres defensemen were caught too far up ice, a worrisome trend for Ruff’s group on Wednesday. From there, it was all Tampa Bay. 

“We have to look ourselves in the mirror after this one,” Dahlin said. “I know we can play really good hockey. We've proven that, but we have to do it consistently. Today was not good.”

FINAL | Lightning 8 - Sabres 3

Turning point

Kucherov’s goal to make it 5-3 sucked the wind out of Buffalo’s sails. He tallied two more in consecutive fashion to secure the natural hat trick, and Hagel added his second with 4:54 left in the game to make it a lopsided 8-3 score. 

Earlier in the year, Buffalo made headlines for its ability to overcome multi-goal deficits. That’s not a sustainable way to play, though, as evidenced by Wednesday’s result. 

“We make it 4-3 and Tommer scores a nice goal for us,” Doan said, “and then it’s something that I think last year was another focal point … maybe selling the farm a little bit too quickly there, and we have five guys caught beneath one of the best players in the world.” 

“They get 1, 2, 3 goals, and you're trying to chase,” Dahlin said.

Luukkonen pulled 

After allowing five goals on 14 shots – the last one being Kucherov’s breakaway goal – Luukkonen was pulled by Ruff and in came Colten Ellis. Ellis allowed three goals on eight shots in 18:32. 

“I just thought it wasn’t going good for (Luukkonen),” Ruff said of the goalie swap. “I just thought, ‘Get him out, maybe Elly gives us a little bit of a spark.’ That’s all. As a group, we weren’t good enough. That’s part to do with him, it has part to do with everybody.”

On the road again 

The loss wraps up Buffalo’s four-game homestand in which the Sabres went 1-3-0, after coming off a road trip where they’d collected seven of eight possible points. 

Now, the Sabres’ upcoming road trip – six games, 11 days – has even more importance. And it starts in Chicago Thursday, less than 24 hours after Wednesday’s loss ended. 

“We need a big bounce back tomorrow,” Dahlin said. “We have to prove to ourselves that we can we can play good hockey, and I'm actually happy we're playing tomorrow again because I want to do things better.” 

“That’s one of the positives around the schedule,” added Thompson. “You’re playing every other day or back-to-back, so there’s really no time to sit and sulk or feel sorry for yourself. Certainly no one else is feeling sorry for us. So (we’ve) just got to move forward. Been in a similar situation as this before, so we know we can grind through it.”

Postgame sound

Rasmus Dahlin - Nov. 11, 2026

Tage Thompson - Nov. 11, 2026

Lindy Ruff - November 11, 2026

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