Sign up now for the Sabrehood Sisterhood Vintage Holiday Tree Workshop, presented by Azuna

The Sabrehood Sisterhood, presented by Azuna, celebrates our passionate female hockey fans! This initiative brings women together through a series of fan-focused events designed to share a passion for the game, connect with one another, and experience Buffalo Sabres hockey in a whole new way. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the sport, you’re welcome in the Sabrehood Sisterhood.

Join us for our first event of the season to create your custom Sabres-themed vintage holiday tree at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $80 and include an instructor-guided holiday tree painting workshop, exclusive access to the Sabres’ locker room, and complimentary food and beverages.

Secure your spot here.

Here are the details:

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. (event will last about 2.5 hours)

Location: 1970 Club inside KeyBank Center

Details:

Instructor-guided Sabres-themed vintage holiday tree painting workshop – all supplies and instruction included to create the ultimate Sabres holiday decor piece for your home! Throughout the workshop you'll be guided with step-by-step instructions on how to paint your 13-inch tree, add the lightbulbs and star then finish with a glaze to give it a beautiful, shiny finish ready to take home and display!

Exclusive access to view the Buffalo Sabres locker room

Complimentary food and beverages will be available, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Connect with fellow fans while crafting together.

Raffles, prizes and more!

Stay tuned for future Sabrehood Sisterhood event announcements later this season.