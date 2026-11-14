Sabres at Stars | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

DALLAS – The Buffalo Sabres take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST at American Airlines Center.

Buffalo (8-7-4) is currently searching for a middle ground between all-out offensive pressure and defensive responsibility. It had the former in Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay, but it opened rush opportunities for the Lightning’s dangerous forwards and resulted in an 8-3 loss.

The Sabres then leaned the other direction Thursday in Chicago, tightening up the defense but struggling to find their offensive footing, apart from first-period goals by Owen Power and Tage Thompson. A 3-2 overtime loss – with some controversy at the end – has the Sabres winless in their last three games (0-2-1).

“There was a lot of good on the defensive side of it,” coach Lindy Ruff said postgame. “I thought we missed some good opportunities to take advantage of some of the O-zone time we had. But if you play defense like that, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win every night.”

Things won’t get much easier Saturday against the 10-6-2 Stars, who haven’t scored a ton but have been one of the NHL’s stronger defensive teams. That said, Dallas is coming off an 8-3 home loss to Winnipeg, so perhaps the Sabres are in town at the right time.

Here are all the details before puck drop.