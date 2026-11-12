Sabres at Blackhawks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Following a disappointing loss at home, the Buffalo Sabres will look to turn the page quickly when they open a six-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.

The Sabres wrapped up a four-game homestand with an 8-3 loss to division rival Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Buffalo trailed 4-0, cut the deficit to one goal early in the third period, then saw the Lightning reclaim control on a Nikita Kucherov natural hat trick.

“We weren’t good as a group,” coach Lindy Ruff said postgame. “I’m moving on, we’re playing Chicago tomorrow.”

The loss dropped the Sabres to 1-3-0 in their homestand. Conversely, they’ve earned a point in all but one of their eight road games this season (4-1-3), having swept their last three games away from KeyBank Center in California.

Beginning Thursday, 10 of the Sabres’ next 12 games will be played on the road. It starts against a Blackhawks team that has struggled to date, currently in the throes of a four-game losing streak.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.