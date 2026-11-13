At the Horn | Blackhawks 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

The Buffalo Sabres fell 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime at United Center on

Thursday.

Ryan Donato scored the overtime winner for Chicago, freed to shoot from the high slot after Blackhawks forward Anton Frondell delivered a hip check that knocked Owen Power down to the ice away from the puck. Power argued the no-call with officials to no avail.

Buffalo held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on the strength of goals from Power and Tage Thompson. Frank Nazar tied the game both times for Chicago, the latter of which came with 11:38 remaining in regulation.

Alex Lyon, who’d been out since training camp with an upper-body injury, made his season debut in net for the Sabres and made 22 saves. Jack Quinn had a pair of assists.

The loss opened a six-game road trip for the Sabres, who have now earned at least a point in eight of nine road games this season (4-1-4).