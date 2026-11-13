At the Horn | Blackhawks 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

The Sabres open their 6-game road trip with an OT loss.

ATH LOSS
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres fell 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime at United Center on
Thursday.

Ryan Donato scored the overtime winner for Chicago, freed to shoot from the high slot after Blackhawks forward Anton Frondell delivered a hip check that knocked Owen Power down to the ice away from the puck. Power argued the no-call with officials to no avail.

Buffalo held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on the strength of goals from Power and Tage Thompson. Frank Nazar tied the game both times for Chicago, the latter of which came with 11:38 remaining in regulation.

Alex Lyon, who’d been out since training camp with an upper-body injury, made his season debut in net for the Sabres and made 22 saves. Jack Quinn had a pair of assists.

The loss opened a six-game road trip for the Sabres, who have now earned at least a point in eight of nine road games this season (4-1-4).

Statistics

20261112 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1 – CHI 0 | Period 1, 9:00 – Owen Power (3) from Josh Norris (3) and Jack Quinn (9)

Owen Power opens the scoring

BUF 1 – CHI 1 | Period 1, 12:22 (PP) – Frank Nazar (6) from Connor Bedard (10) and Roman Kantserov (3)

BUF 2 – CHI 1 | Period 1,15:46 (PP) – Tage Thompson (12) from Jack Quinn (10) and Rasmus Dahlin (8)

Tage Thompson scores on the power play

BUF 2 – CHI 2 | Period 3, 8:22 – Frank Nazar (7) from Sam Rinzel (5) and Oliver Moore (2)

BUF 2 – CHI 3 | Overtime, 3:12 – Ryan Donato (3) from Anton Frondell (6) and Sam Rinzel (6)

Up next

The road trip continues on Saturday in Dallas. Coverage on MSG begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.

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