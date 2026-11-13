Sabres leave a point on the table in OT loss to Blackhawks

CHICAGO – The Buffalo Sabres got one point Thursday at United Center, losing 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime. But they felt robbed of a chance at a second point.

Owen Power was pursuing his man, Ryan Donato, in the defensive zone, when Chicago’s Anton Frondell backed into Power and knocked the Buffalo defenseman down. By the time Power was back on his skates, Donato had skated to the high slot and shot the overtime winner.

“It’s a penalty in any league. It’s a call you’ve got to get. It’s a call that has to be made,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Guy turns and sticks his ass out and dumps our guy. Make the call.”

“Obviously, I think that should probably be a penalty,” added Power, who protested to the officials to no avail. “Or at least take both of us.”

Buffalo (8-7-4) entered the night prioritizing defense after Wednesday’s 8-3 loss to the Lightning. On that front, when not being interfered with, the Sabres mostly got what they were looking for. Stathletes credited Chicago with four rush scoring chances and three odd-man rushes in the game. Tampa Bay, for comparison, had 10 and seven.

When the Blackhawks did create quality looks, Alex Lyon – making his season debut – came up with some timely saves. Chicago’s two regulation goals both came from Frank Nazar: an uncovered backdoor play on the power play and a net-front tip.