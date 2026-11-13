Sabres EBUG Jack 'Bugzy' McNaughton understands his role

Jack McNaughton knows his modern EBUG lore.

March 29, 2018 – Chicago: Blackhawks goalie Anton Forsberg gets hurt during warmups; backup Collin Delia gets hurt in the third period. Enter Scott Foster, a 36-year-old accountant. Fourteen minutes and seven saves to close out a win over the Jets.

Feb. 22, 2020 – Toronto: Hurricanes goalies James Reimer and Petr Mrazek both exit with injuries. Enter David Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Twenty-eight minutes, eight saves and a win over the Maple Leafs. Beat the home team, receive a standing ovation.

For both emergency backup goaltenders (EBUGs), those unexpected heroics were their lone professional appearances. The now-49-year-old Ayres, in fact, currently plays for the American Premier Hockey League’s Buffalo Tempest, an amateur men’s team based in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

But their legacies live on.

“Scott Foster, when he went in in Chicago, and David Ayres in Toronto, it’s always entertaining,” recalled McNaughton, whom the Sabres hired in August as EBUG and goaltending scout.

“You tune into the game, or you see the highlights, you’re like, ‘No way, this guy actually played minutes!’”

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) mandates that each team employ a designated EBUG. Many hold secondary job titles, like McNaughton’s as a scout. If a team has only two healthy, active goalies, the EBUG travels, too. He must meet several criteria to qualify for the role. Essentially: fewer than 80 games of professional experience, with none coming in the NHL and none in the last three seasons.

McNaughton, 25, won 20 games across four seasons at the University of Western Ontario, graduating in 2026 with a degree in finance. Struggling to find a pro opportunity in Europe, the Calgary native got on Sabres assistant GM Jerry Forton’s radar via his agency, Bartlett Hockey, and landed the job.

“A couple of my buddies who also graduated, we were all just checking in with each other when I told them I got it,” McNaughton said. “They didn’t believe me for a few days, and then they saw a post on Instagram that I was doing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s not actually lying.’”

The 6-foot-1 netminder didn’t expect much ice time, considering the Sabres’ plan to roster three goalies, but Alex Lyon’s injury made McNaughton a near-everyday presence at practices, morning skates and road trips. The starting goalie typically leaves the ice first, then the backup. Then there’s McNaughton, taking extra shots long after practice ends and receiving pointers from goaltending coach Mike Bales.