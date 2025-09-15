Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes and notable prospects

Balanced Sabres offense

In addition to the Sabres’ five-goal outburst on Saturday, head coach Michael Leone’s group has nine different skaters who have registered at least one point in the first two games.

Fiddler-Schultz, Savage, Noah Ostlund and Radim Mrtka all have multiple points, including a goal.

While Leone wants his group to improve with more positionally sound hockey, fewer turnovers and a more aggressive approach on the power play, the roster’s offensive prowess has the ability to be a force against Pittsburgh.

Leone was also pleased with his team's response to the Blue Jackets’ physicality, and this included skill players Isak Rosen and Ostlund taking exception to a hit from behind on Konsta Helenius, who is “OK” according to Leone.

“It is a different environment,” Leone said of the Prospects Challenge. “Some of the guys that haven’t played before in this, it’s a lot faster, there’s less time and space and it's a lot more physical, so when they go back to their junior teams, they’ve kind of been in the fire before, and I think it's really good. A little bit of adversity is always good for younger players, I think, so a lot of things we can learn from with our younger guys and even our older guys.”