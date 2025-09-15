Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes and notable prospects

The Buffalo Sabres conclude the 2025 Prospects Challenge with a final showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at LECOM Harborcenter.
The Sabres’ prospects opened the three-game set with a pair of defeats to the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets. They'll look to continue building momentum ahead of training camp after two-point performances from Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Red Savage against Columbus.
Read more about Savage’s two-point performance in Saturday's game recap.
Puck drop for Monday’s game is scheduled for noon, and tickets are available here.
Here’s what you need to know before the prospects take the ice.