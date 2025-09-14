'He was relentless' | Red Savage shines in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Red Savage caught a pass in the corner and without hesitation dashed to the front of the net as linemate Tyler Kopff drew the lone defenseman in the slot to the back post during the second period of the Buffalo Sabres’ Prospects Challenge game against Columbus on Saturday.
Savage reached the netminder untouched and roofed a wrist shot by Blue Jackets goaltender Nolan Lalonde. It was his first goal since Dec. 14, 2024, – 273 days to be precise – during his senior season at Michigan State, which was cut short to 20 games due to injury.
Less than a month since he signed an AHL deal with Rochester, Savage is already showing why coach Michael Leone raves about him.
"I thought Red [Savage} was our best player tonight,” Leone said after the Sabres prospects’ 7-5 loss. “I thought he was relentless. ... Red hasn’t played hockey in nine months, he missed half his senior year, a lot of rehab and that’s just Red. ... He’s always going to do whatever he can to help his team win.”