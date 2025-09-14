'He was relentless' | Red Savage shines in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Savage was sidelined after sustaining a season-ending dislocated shoulder, which required surgery, in a game against rival Michigan on Jan. 17. During the last seven months, he rehabbed through free agency and – through the connection of his dad, Brian Savage, who played with Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams at Miami (Ohio), as well as his relationship with assistant coach Seth Appert and Leone – signing a two-year contract with Rochester made for a perfect landing spot.

Savage and Leone’s relationship dates back to 2019 when the former starred at the United States National Team Development Program and the latter worked as an assistant coach.

Savage said there were “definitely a lot of cheers and a lot of celebration” when he spoke with Leone upon signing in Rochester.

“It's been a while since we've seen each other, and I think we're both just as fired up to be able to play with each other,” he said. “We're both ecstatic to be able to have each other and lean on the next two years.”

Savage finished as one of two Sabres with a multi-point performance on Saturday, adding an assist on Matteo Costantini’s goal during the third period. He said it was worth spending the cold winter months in East Lansing, Michigan, watching his team capture a Big Ten title and the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament from the stands to get back to a moment like the ones on Saturday.

Savage captained the Spartans, who went 26-7-4, mostly from afar. It was a difficult time that taught him how to be a better leader.

“It's easy to dwell on yourself when you're out of the game,” he said. “But to be able to push through and really have your teammates’ back and try to make sure everyone's feeling as good as they can going into every game, making sure that everyone is going game seven for every game is super important.”