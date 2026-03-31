Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Another day, another matchup with a playoff contender.

March 31
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

There’s no such thing as an “easy” matchup this time of year. The Buffalo Sabres have grinded through a 10-2-2 month, with all but one of their opponents (Toronto) in or near a playoff spot at the time.

March concludes for the Sabres on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. The Islanders enter the day third in the Metropolitan Division, although Buffalo has beaten them in both matchups this season.

The Sabres just snapped a mini three-game skid with Saturday’s win over Seattle, rallying back from 2-0 down to win in a shootout. They've lost just four times since the Olympic break but haven't gained any separation on the Canadiens and Lightning, who play each other Tuesday. The Bruins are right behind them, so the only route to home-ice advantage in the playoffs is continuing to win.

“It’s a conference that anybody that’s right in there can push through,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “It’s going to be interesting. You’re down to the stage now where you do watch. I’m watching games at night, and I’m watching other teams, and it’s an exciting time.

"... As my wife says, 'You're watching hockey again?'"

While Tuesday is a busy night around the Eastern Conference playoff picture, Ruff and the Sabres will be locked in on the Islanders. Here are all the details before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Buffalo is expected to break the goalie rotation and start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in net. Alex Lyon has beaten the Islanders twice this season, but Luukkonen is 3-1-1 with a .937 save percentage in his last five games.

Forward Noah Ostlund (upper body) is expected to miss a third straight game. Forward Jordan Greenway (middle body) and defenseman Michael Kesselring are both options to re-enter the lineup. The Sabres also recalled Zach Metsa from Rochester as another option on the blue line.

Check back during 6:30 p.m. warmups for potential updates.

Notable numbers

  • A win Tuesday would give Buffalo its first 100-point season since 2009-10, as well as the 2,000th victory in franchise history.
  • The Sabres are 10-9-1 (.525) against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.
  • Six Sabres have played all 74 games so far: Tage Thompson, Josh Doan, Jack Quinn, Ryan McLeod, Bowen Byram and Peyton Krebs.
  • Zach Benson has eight points (3+5) in his last eight games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has four goals in his last six games to reach 100 for his career – fifth most among NHL defensemen since his 2018-19 rookie season.
  • Sam Carrick has won 58.2 percent of his faceoffs in 12 games with the Sabres.

Scouting the Islanders

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

Like the Sabres, the Islanders have done well (9-3-1) in the second game of back-to-backs this season. They hosted Pittsburgh on Monday, losing 8-3 in a possible first-round playoff preview.

First-overall pick Matthew Schaefer has 56 points (22+34) and is almost certain to win the Calder Trophy. He could break the NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman (24, Mark Howe, 1979-80).

New York’s big trade deadline pickup was Luke Schenn’s younger brother, Brayden, who’s got eight points (4+4) in 12 games with the Islanders.

Vezina Trophy candidate Ilya Sorokin played Monday and was pulled with 12 minutes remaining. He did start back-to-back nights on March 21 and 22, so it’s unclear if he or backup David Rittich will get the net in Buffalo.

The Sabres have beaten Rittich and the Islanders both times this season: a 3-2 shootout at home on Dec. 21, and a 5-0 road shutout on Jan. 22. Thompson, Dahlin and Jason Zucker each have two goals in the season series, highlighted by Dahlin’s end-to-end beauty on home ice.

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