Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

There’s no such thing as an “easy” matchup this time of year. The Buffalo Sabres have grinded through a 10-2-2 month, with all but one of their opponents (Toronto) in or near a playoff spot at the time.

March concludes for the Sabres on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. The Islanders enter the day third in the Metropolitan Division, although Buffalo has beaten them in both matchups this season.

The Sabres just snapped a mini three-game skid with Saturday’s win over Seattle, rallying back from 2-0 down to win in a shootout. They've lost just four times since the Olympic break but haven't gained any separation on the Canadiens and Lightning, who play each other Tuesday. The Bruins are right behind them, so the only route to home-ice advantage in the playoffs is continuing to win.

“It’s a conference that anybody that’s right in there can push through,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “It’s going to be interesting. You’re down to the stage now where you do watch. I’m watching games at night, and I’m watching other teams, and it’s an exciting time.

"... As my wife says, 'You're watching hockey again?'"

While Tuesday is a busy night around the Eastern Conference playoff picture, Ruff and the Sabres will be locked in on the Islanders. Here are all the details before puck drop.