‘He’s a driver’ | Krebs’ energy a constant during playoff push

How versatile forward continues to make his mark, and more from Monday’s practice.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

If there’s been one constant for the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres, it’s that Peyton Krebs will bring the energy.

Offense or defense, possessing the puck or chasing it, the 25-year-old forward always seems to be operating at max speed.

“On the bench, or any game you feel you need some energy, I’ll go lay out a big hit or try to do something to start the boys up,” he said after Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “I feel like when you do those things, it brings guys together and makes them want to do the same.”

Friday against Detroit, Krebs chased a puck behind the net and set up Tage Thompson for a one-timer goal, starting a comeback push that ultimately fell short. The next night, he launched a third-period rush and beat Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer cleanly to tie the game – an eventual shootout win for the Sabres.

Peyton Krebs ties the game at 2-2

Krebs’ 10 goals and 35 points are both career highs, and he ranks second on the team with 173 hits. NHL Edge has him around the 90th percentile for skating speed leaguewide. Even in practice, the former first-round pick (of Vegas) has only one gear.

“His energy, it’s always up there at the top,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “Some of the energy, on a down day, I think even annoys some of the players: ‘Quit competing so hard, I don’t feel as good as you do.’

“But that energy is infectious. There’s not once you have to tell the guy, ‘Come on, pick it up a little bit.’ It’s what drives teams. He’s a driver.”

To Ruff’s point, that intensity sparked an altercation in practice with captain Rasmus Dahlin in 2024. They made up and later joked about the incident, and this season Krebs hasn’t just gotten along with Buffalo’s star players; he’s brought out the best in them.

Krebs has skated 187 minutes at 5-on-5 on a line with Thompson and Alex Tuch, including much of his ice time lately, and the Sabres have outscored opponents 13-7 during those shifts.

“I think the top lines always have that workaholic on it,” Ruff said. “… There’s a guy that will drive it either with speed or intensity, and then your goal scorers pick up that loose change that’s laying around from the shrapnel that this guy has created out on the ice.”

Playing all 74 games of this condensed schedule has taken a toll, Krebs admits, but he’s planning on another 30 or so as part of a lengthy playoff run. The fifth-year Sabre is generating a ton of energy for this team and relishing the energy around it as he gears up for his likely postseason debut.

“I go to the grocery store, and people are excited,” Krebs said. “In years past, you didn’t get that, but that just shows the fans, how excited they are, and that’s a lot of fun. I’m a Buffalonian; I want to do it for these people in the community.

“Last year they’d be like, ‘Oh, it’s Peyton, Sabres.’ Now it’s like, ‘Oh, hey, how’s it going!?’”

Here’s more from Monday’s practice.

Peyton Krebs - March 30, 2026

Lineup notes

Some roster updates ahead of Tuesday’s home game against the New York Islanders:

  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had his own net, possibly signaling the end (for now) of Buffalo’s goalie rotation; he and Alex Lyon have alternated starts since the Olympic break. Luukkonen is 3-1-1 with a .937 save percentage in his last five games.
  • Forward Noah Ostlund (upper body) skated Monday morning but not in the team session. He’s still considered day to day.
  • Forward Jordan Greenway (middle body) continued to practice with the team and took line rushes with Beck Malenstyn and Sam Carrick. He’s responded well to his latest treatment and could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday.
  • Injuries and transactions | Full updates on Ostlund, Greenway, others
  • The Sabres rotated their defensive pairs throughout practice, but Michael Kesselring took multiple rushes with Logan Stanley – potentially Tuesday’s third pair. “In practice and in all the extra work he’s been doing, he’s really starting to look like he’s really skating well,” Ruff said of Kesselring, who’s dealt with two lower-body injuries this season and hasn’t played since March 10. “Definitely an option for tomorrow.”

Lindy Ruff - March 30, 2026

Scoreboard watching

Sunday was a rough night on the out-of-town scoreboard, with Atlantic Division rivals Tampa Bay (98 points), Montreal (94) and Boston (92) each winning. The Sabres (98 points) can’t take their foot off the gas if they’re to secure home-ice advantage in the first round, and some guys are paying more attention than others on off nights.

“You’re down to the stage now where you do watch,” Ruff said. “I’m watching games at night, and I’m watching other teams, and it’s an exciting time.”

Krebs meanwhile, prefers to unplug and spend time with his wife and one-year-old daughter.

“It’s funny how [kids] can just play with toys and stuff, and we need all these social media outlets. I just try to be the same as her,” he said. “… She keeps a smile on my face, and it doesn’t matter how I do in hockey or what’s going on, she’s always excited to hang out and play. Same as my wife. So, it’s a nice place to go back to. I’m very fortunate.”

Ruffalo, New York

The “Welcome to Buffalo” sign on Route 33 West has taken on a new look as the city rallies around its hockey team.

“When I first saw it – somebody sent it to me – I thought it was AI-generated, for sure,” Ruff said. “Then I saw it was falling off, and I hoped they kept (it down). But I think somebody’s fixed it again.”

Up next

The Sabres and Islanders face off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

Get your tickets today.

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