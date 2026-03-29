Sabres rally to beat Kraken, end 3-game skid

The Sabres were at serious risk of a fourth straight loss on Saturday at KeyBank Center. Late in the second period, a tough sequence of events saw Sam Carrick hit both posts with a shot at one end before the Kraken extended their lead to 2-0 at the other. Buffalo had also been unhappy with multiple penalty calls to that point.

They proceeded to come back and earn a 3-2 shootout win over Seattle, maintaining their two-point cushion over Tampa Bay for the Atlantic Division lead.

“There’s a lot of stuff you’ve got to fight through; I thought our guys did,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “They stayed together, the bench was good and they just kept talking about getting back in the game.”

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer had been a perfect 24-for-24 before Rasmus Dahlin scored on a late-second power play, his 100th career goal, to break the dam.

Then Peyton Krebs tied it 2-2 with 8:21 remaining in regulation. He was on the puck all evening and got rewarded, as did Zach Benson for another crucial late-game play. Benson entered the zone, drew two defenders toward the wall and flipped the puck ahead to an open Krebs for the goal.