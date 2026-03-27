Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to return to their winning ways when they face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

After Wednesday’s game against Boston, reacting to their second straight overtime defeat, the first-place Sabres acknowledged they’d played below their standards.

“We lost too many battles. We weren’t skating out there. We made it way too easy for them to play against us,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin. “That’s not how we should play.”

In that loss and Sunday’s at Anaheim, Buffalo’s 'B' game was enough to earn a point in the standings. But it’s been the 'A' game – four lines contributing, everyone outskating the opponent and winning 50-50 pucks, and holding onto late leads – that has fueled a 33-6-4 run since Dec. 9.

The Sabres haven’t lost three straight since this run began; win or lose, they’ve been quick to set their sights on the next opponent. That’s Detroit, and Buffalo has plenty of confidence it can put Sunday and Wednesday behind it.

“It’s all about find it, fix it, forget about it, that our team’s been really good about,” Alex Tuch said. “Now, we just move on.”

Here are all the details before puck drop.