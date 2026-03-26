Sabres don’t find their game until 3rd, lose again in OT

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-3 in overtime to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at KeyBank Center, with Pavel Zacha ending it 38 seconds into the 3-on-3 period.

Though they mounted their second straight third-period comeback to collect another point in the standings, the Sabres weren’t happy with their play for much of the night.

Buffalo passed out of some quality scoring chances, didn’t play with enough speed and lost too many puck battles for its liking, especially in the first two periods. One of those plays, a failed clear of the defensive zone, gave Boston a 2-on-0 break and a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes.

“Those first two periods were probably our poorest periods of the last three months,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “… You’re playing a team that’s battling as hard as it can to stay in the playoff picture. They won more battles.”

“I think this was a learning game for us, for sure,” added captain Rasmus Dahlin. “Tomorrow, we have to really go through what happened. We can’t play this way for two periods.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves between those first two periods (and 27 in the game), and he was a key reason the Sabres were within striking distance.

Then, a third-period spark came from a familiar face in recent games: Zach Benson. In the final seconds of a Bruins power play, the winger pressured Mason Lohrei into a turnover and scored on a breakaway to tie the game. Benson absorbed a retaliatory cross check into the net from Lohrei, and Jason Zucker scored the go-ahead goal 33 seconds later on the ensuing power play.