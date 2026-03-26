‘Find it, fix it, forget about it’ | Sabres turn page from OT losses

The “find it, fix it, forget about it” approach Tuch referenced has served the Sabres well for months, now. They haven’t lost two straight in regulation – or three straight in any fashion – since early December, going 33-6-4 during this run toward a likely playoff berth.

With that growing track record, the alternate captain has seen his team respond differently to losses than it might have in October or November.

“It’s more of like, ‘Hey, we didn’t have our best’ instead of the confidence dropping. I don’t think our confidence drops,” Tuch said. “I think we’re able to get right back on track and get back to our game really quickly.”

Wednesday’s first two periods weren’t great, but the Sabres still battled back in the third to earn a valuable standings point. They hit two posts in the game, one by Tuch shorthanded, and they probably would’ve won in regulation if not for an unlucky rebound off the end boards that allowed the Bruins to tie it late.

That result pulled Buffalo (96 points) even with Carolina for the Eastern Conference lead, and the Sabres still have a slight edge over Tampa Bay in points percentage. Those and other contenders seem to win every night, so the standings could be unsettled until the final day of the season.

Tuch, for one, tries to give his mind a break from hockey when the Sabres are off – he and his wife, Kylie, have been watching Stranger Things once the kids are in bed. But he also keeps up with the out-of-town scores and understands the opportunity ahead for Buffalo.

“I’m just glad we’re in the position we’re in right now, but we’re not focused on that,” he said. “We’re just focused on the next game. We’re focused on our next opponent and hopefully having a really good game against Detroit tomorrow.

“… They’re in a position where they’re on the outside looking in, and they’re trying to get back in that playoff picture, so we’re gonna get their best, and we’re gonna give them our best.”