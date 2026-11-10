‘Full throttle’ | Inside Jack Quinn’s game-changing offseason

The sun is hardly up, an orange glow just peeking over the tufts of the trees, and Jack Quinn is smiling.

Those around him – the rest of the hockey players training with Tony Greco in his indoor-outdoor private studio in Manotick, Ontario – are still rubbing sleep out of their eyes. For most, it takes a few coffees to get wound up and ready to face the morning ahead – after all, what awaits them is a grueling workout, one that Greco says is intended to “stress the athlete out.”

But Quinn doesn’t need much winding up. He’s the only guy, out of the dozens of pros Greco trains each summer, who walks into the studio with a smile on his face, ready to work.

“But then, when it’s time to train,” Greco told Sabres.com, “he just totally switches. He’s locked right into the zone until it’s over.”

It’s similar to what Sabres fans are seeing on the ice – a Quinn who’s strong and focused on the puck, who’ll pick it up off the boards, beat a defender one-on-one and pick his corner past the goaltender.

Then and only then – once the puck finds twine, or the last rep of Greco’s punishing workout is completed – will Quinn break out in that signature smile.

“He’s like an on-and-off switch,” Greco said.

“When it's time to do a set or his reps, he's locked in, and you kind of see that switch in him,” added Jake Nitsche, Sabres head strength and conditioning coach. “And then when he's resting, then he's all goofy.”

Quinn’s mastery of the offseason has yielded the likes of a breakout year – 9 goals, 7 assists through 17 games, pacing for 44 goals and 79 points. The former eighth-overall pick, after question marks, injury struggles, healthy scratches and high expectations, seems to have finally hit his stride.

“It’s kind of like, ‘finally,’” said captain Rasmus Dahlin. “He’s been working so hard for so many years, and now it's finally going his way. He's always been playing great. He always competes, but now the production is coming too, which is unreal.”

“He’s had to really work to get where he is, and I think it was never a question of ‘can he do it?’ or, ‘can he be this?’ It was when it was going to happen,” Nitsche said. “I think some guys just need some more time to figure it out. Like, it's the NHL; it's a hard league to jump into as a young kid. He's still young, and I think you kind of forget that a little bit because he is mature.”