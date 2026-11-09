‘Just too many turnovers’ | Sabres’ power-play errors prove costly in home loss to Vegas

After the first period, the Buffalo Sabres were controlling almost every metric against the Vegas Golden Knights – except for the scoreboard, which read 0-0.

But from there, things unraveled, and Vegas handed the Sabres a 4-1 loss at KeyBank Center on Sunday evening. After a scoreless first, the Golden Knights scored a pair of quick goals in the second period and added two more in the third to ice the game.

Buffalo is now 4-5-0 on home ice, a contrast from its 4-1-3 road record. And despite averaging 3.6 goals per game on the road, the Sabres score just over two goals per game at KeyBank Center.

Despite their 78 shot attempts in Sunday’s loss, only one found the back of the net, and the Sabres know that’s not nearly enough to win a game in today’s NHL.

“It’s always a challenge to win on the road, and we've taken a lot of pride in that. But we need to challenge ourselves equally to win at home,” said Beck Malenstyn, who had Buffalo’s lone goal in the third period. “When you can create an atmosphere that's hard to play in – I thought we did a really good job of that last year. When teams stepped into this building, they knew what they were going to get, and it wasn't going to be easy.

“And that comes from consistency. That comes from us being able to put the same brand of hockey on the ice every single night.”

The brand of hockey Buffalo played in the first period was just that – consistent. After 20 minutes, the Sabres had a 14-6 edge in shots on goal and a 20-4 edge in scoring chances, including seven high-danger chances to Vegas’ one, per Natural Stat Trick.

Buffalo even killed two penalties in the first period, stymying a Vegas man-advantage that ranked seventh in the NHL entering Sunday’s game.

Coach Lindy Ruff called it a “perfect period.”

But the Golden Knights did what they do best – they clogged the shooting lanes and disrupted offensive opportunities, blocking 28 shots in all. Buffalo’s only goal came from an ugly, scrambling play encroaching Vegas goalie Adin Hill’s crease – multiple players whacked at the puck before Malenstyn’s delivered the deciding jam that had the puck trickling through Hill.

It wasn’t pretty, but it worked. That’s what the Sabres know they must do to win hockey games – to not get bored of playing the right way. Especially against a stout team like Vegas, which allows fewer goals on average than most teams (2.63, after Sunday’s result).

“I think it's a great lesson,” Malenstyn said. “They’ve been a sound team for a lot of years for that reason, right? They're willing to win those games, and they basically wait on you to make mistakes. And I think we kind of fell victim to that tonight.”