Ruff discusses Sabres’ healthy scratches, goaltending plans, more

Lines and updates from Saturday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

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By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Sabres practiced Saturday at KeyBank Center ahead of Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Coming off Friday’s 5-2 win over Columbus, in which Buffalo (8-5-3) outskated and outplayed the Blue Jackets for its most convincing win of the season to date, coach Lindy Ruff appears to be sticking with the same lines.

Practice

Unchanged lines mean Ryan McLeod and Louis Crevier could sit out again Sunday. They both played the first 15 games of the season before being healthy scratched against the Blue Jackets.

McLeod, in his third year with the team, is minus-seven with three points (1+2). Nights out of the lineup are unusual for a guy who played 79 games in 2024-25 and 81 games (with a career-high 54 points) last regular season. In recent meetings with the coaching staff, Ruff has called on McLeod to win more puck battles and find more inside ice in the offensive zone.

“We go through some video, and you try to get the player where you think you can get him to,” Ruff said. “We know when he’s playing his best, he helps our hockey team win.”

“There’s a certain level and standard that they want (us) to buy into,” McLeod said Friday morning, “and I don’t think I’ve played to that level, so it’s frustrating. Just gonna take a little mental reset here and find my game.”

Crevier, meanwhile, is minus-four with one assist in his first 15 games as a Sabre. Conor Timmins’ return from injury adds playing-time competition on the blue line, but the team still has high hopes for a defenseman they traded for and extended before the start of the season.

“We really feel he’s going to be a big piece of our team,” Ruff said of Crevier, “and we’ve got seven defensemen we like to use. And I think the one game or whatever that leads to, your next opportunity is going to be there. Just use that time to become a better player. Spend the extra time at practice. Get out early. Stay out late that day you’re not playing. Work on your hands. Work on your feet.”

Lindy Ruff - Nov. 7, 2026

The one likely lineup change from Friday to Sunday will be in net, where Colten Ellis is expected to start. Ellis and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have shared goaltending duties over this 4-1-0 stretch for the Sabres, combining for the NHL’s fourth-best save percentage (.916) since Oct. 27.

That two-goalie rotation figures to become three when Alex Lyon comes off injured reserve. Lyon, who recovered from his preseason upper-body injury and has been practicing since Monday, is still progressing toward a return to game action.

“We’re still in that process,” Ruff said. “He’s had a lot of time off, but I think we have the luxury of getting him more practice time.”

Doan on the PK

Forward Josh Doan, who scored his third goal of the season versus Columbus, also saw his first shorthanded action (27 seconds) of the season. The Sabres continue to tinker with their 27th-ranked penalty kill, especially with regular penalty killer McLeod out of the lineup, and Doan has an intriguing skillset for that role.

“His puck battles are good, so I think those 50/50s that you’ve got to win to get the puck down the ice, there’s a lot of value,” Ruff said. “… I think now on the second power play, he can easily drop in and be a penalty killer for us.

The PK should improve with Timmins back in the fold on defense – he played 3:16 shorthanded with a blocked shot in Friday’s win.

Pacific dominance

With Vegas in town, the Sabres will look to build on an impressive run against the Pacific Division. Since the start of 2025-26, including last week’s sweep of California, they’re 16-2-1 (.868) against Pacific teams.

That stretch includes two wins against the Golden Knights in March. The two regulation losses both came against Calgary before last season’s turnaround.

Up next

MSG’s pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. Sunday before the 3:30 puck drop against Vegas.

Get your tickets while they’re still available.

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