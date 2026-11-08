Sabres vs. Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres welcome the reigning Western Conference champions for a matinee at KeyBank Center.

November 8
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres continue their four-game homestand with a visit from the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo is coming off one of its most dominant wins of the season, a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Josh Norris scored a pair of goals in that game while Owen Power matched his career high with three assists.

Their next test is a date with the reigning Western Conference champion Golden Knights, who are 2-0-1 on their current road trip (all have been one-goal games) and currently occupy second place in the Pacific Division.

The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m.)

Streaming (Sabres broadcast market): DAZN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres maintained the same lines and pairs from the win over Columbus at Saturday’s practice, signaling a potential second straight healthy scratch for forward Ryan McLeod and defenseman Louis Crevier.

Read more on those decisions, with thoughts from McLeod and coach Lindy Ruff, **in Saturday’s practice report**.

Colten Ellis had the starter’s net at practice, which typically means he’ll get the nod in goal. Ellis has a .909 save percentage in his last three starts.

Practice

Numbers to know

  • Zach Benson enters Sunday riding a career-best, six-game point streak. He has two goals and seven assists in that span.
  • Tage Thompson’s point streak is up to five games following his assist on Josh Norris’ goal in the Columbus game.
  • Conor Timmins made his season debut against Columbus and made an immediate impact with an assist and two blocked shots. He skated 3:16 on the penalty kill.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is set to play his 600th NHL game. He’ll become the 17th player to play 600 games with the Sabres.
  • The Sabres are 16-2-1 (.868) against Pacific Division opponents since the start of last season, including their recent sweep of their California road trip. They swept the season series with the Golden Knights last season.

Scouting the Golden Knights

20261108 Preview Stats

Vegas has been bolstered of late by rookie winger Trevor Connelly, who has goals in three straight games (including the winner in Detroit on Thursday).

Connelly is tied for the rookie scoring lead with 12 points (his seven goals rank second to Chicago’s Roman Kantserov). He owns the fifth-fastest skating speed in the NHL this season at 23.73 mph (clocked in a win over Ottawa on Oct. 27).

Connelly’s breakout has brought even more balance to Vegas’ forward depth. He’s played most frequently on the third line alongside Tomas Hertl, with the Golden Knights’ stars (Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Mitch Marner) anchoring the top six.

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