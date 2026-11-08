Sabres vs. Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres continue their four-game homestand with a visit from the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo is coming off one of its most dominant wins of the season, a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Josh Norris scored a pair of goals in that game while Owen Power matched his career high with three assists.

Their next test is a date with the reigning Western Conference champion Golden Knights, who are 2-0-1 on their current road trip (all have been one-goal games) and currently occupy second place in the Pacific Division.

The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.