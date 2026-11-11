Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres' homestand concludes against Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay.

November 11
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Zach Benson still can’t help but smile when recalling the events that took place inside KeyBank Center on a Sunday in March.

“The Tampa Game” has already etched its place in Buffalo lore, an 8-7 win that featured five fights, 102 penalty minutes and multi-goal comebacks by both teams.

The two Atlantic Division rivals meet again for the first time this season when the Lightning visit the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

“It’s a division game,” Benson said. “It’s a big two points. It’s a four-point game early, so it’s always gonna be heated. Those division (games) are always gonna be heated, tough, hard to play against. We’re ready for it, and we’re excited.”

Added coach Lindy Ruff: “We know that if we’re on top of our game, we can give them a hell of a game.”

The Sabres are still looking to find their game consistently coming off a 4-1 loss to Vegas in which they dominated early but lost momentum on a string of three unsuccessful power plays. The loss dropped the Sabres to 4-5-0 at KeyBank Center this season (and 1-2-0 on their current homestand).

Consistency will be key to keeping pace in the competitive Atlantic. Tampa Bay, with a 6-2-2 mark in its last 10 games, currently sits five points ahead of Buffalo in third place.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT, truTV and HBO Max beginning at 7 p.m.

It will be Military Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center – find more details on the events honoring our local armed forces members here.

How to watch

TV (national): TNT, truTV

Streaming (national): HBO Max

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Ryan McLeod will draw back into the lineup after sitting out the last two games as a healthy scratch. Jiri Kulich is expected to be scratched based on Tuesday’s practice.

Kulich, after missing most of last season due to a blood clot, has had a start-and-stop cadence to his season thus far. He missed a game in Toronto for precautionary testing – he’d left that morning skate not feeling well – and then an additional five games after taking a puck to the face in practice late last month.

“He’s had, really, three setbacks: a whole year, and then a couple more,” Ruff said. “I think he’s struggling to find his game. I believe he still has it, it just might take time.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had the starter’s net in practice, suggesting he’ll get the nod in goal. He has a .927 save percentage in his last two games.

Here’s how the group lined up in full on Tuesday:

Practice

Numbers to know

  • The Sabres went 3-0-1 against the Lightning last season, including the aforementioned 8-7 thriller. Rasmus Dahlin led the series with eight points (2+6) and a plus-6 rating.
  • Dahlin enters Wednesday with points in seven straight matchups against the Lightning. A point tonight would give him the longest streak against the Lightning in franchise history.
  • Benson has 14 points (2+12) in his last 12 games dating back to Oct. 12. His five primary assists in that span are tied for third in the NHL.

Scouting the Lightning

20261111 Preview Stats

The Lightning had a six-game point streak (4-0-2) snapped with a 4-3 loss in Winnipeg on Sunday. Forward Brayden Point left that game and has since been placed on injured reserve, meaning the Lightning will be without their top-line centerman.

Enter rookie Sam O’Reilly, who was recalled from AHL Syracuse and is expected to make his NHL debut in Point’s absence.

O’Reilly, a first-round pick in 2024, has four points (2+2) in 12 games with Syracuse and has been lauded for his two-way play. He finished a decorated junior career last season, winning OHL MVP and a second straight Memorial Cup (given to the champion of Canada’s three major junior leagues).

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