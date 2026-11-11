Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Zach Benson still can’t help but smile when recalling the events that took place inside KeyBank Center on a Sunday in March.

“The Tampa Game” has already etched its place in Buffalo lore, an 8-7 win that featured five fights, 102 penalty minutes and multi-goal comebacks by both teams.

The two Atlantic Division rivals meet again for the first time this season when the Lightning visit the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

“It’s a division game,” Benson said. “It’s a big two points. It’s a four-point game early, so it’s always gonna be heated. Those division (games) are always gonna be heated, tough, hard to play against. We’re ready for it, and we’re excited.”

Added coach Lindy Ruff: “We know that if we’re on top of our game, we can give them a hell of a game.”

The Sabres are still looking to find their game consistently coming off a 4-1 loss to Vegas in which they dominated early but lost momentum on a string of three unsuccessful power plays. The loss dropped the Sabres to 4-5-0 at KeyBank Center this season (and 1-2-0 on their current homestand).

Consistency will be key to keeping pace in the competitive Atlantic. Tampa Bay, with a 6-2-2 mark in its last 10 games, currently sits five points ahead of Buffalo in third place.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT, truTV and HBO Max beginning at 7 p.m.

It will be Military Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center – find more details on the events honoring our local armed forces members here.