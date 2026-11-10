Sabres still searching for home-ice scoring entering matchup with Lightning

The expected goals and shooting percentages indicate some bad luck at home. That was evident in Sunday’s first period versus Vegas, when the Sabres got 14 shots on net (and 2.19 expected goals) but couldn’t beat goalie Adin Hill. In fact, Buffalo’s three biggest first-period shot totals this season (17 at SJS, 16 vs. PHI, 14 vs. VGK) have each produced zero goals.

“You go through it throughout seasons. Obviously, we’re starting the year like that, so it’s magnified a bit, but we have to be better and finish more,” said Zach Benson, who had a point-blank rebound chance in the final seconds of Sunday’s first period.

“We had a heck of a first period and we’re dominating – you get a couple, and that game is completely different. We have to bear down, but just got to stick with it, keep getting to the right areas and keep putting pucks there.”

Players often talk about making their home arena “a hard place to play.” That comes down to starting like the Sabres did Sunday and sustaining that pressure beyond the opening period – even if the shots aren’t going in, for whatever reason.

“We just can’t get bored playing the right way, especially against a team like that,” Beck Malenstyn said. “… I think we need to just have that maturity in our game where we look at that and know that we’re doing the right things, and if we keep doing that, it’s gonna break open.”

Goals could be tough to come by Wednesday against the 11-4-2 Tampa Bay Lightning. Then again, the Sabres scored 21 times across four matchups with their division rival last season, including March’s 8-7 thriller on home ice.

“Honestly, can’t even put into words how much fun it was, and the building was rocking,” Benson reflected, “so hopefully we have another game like that tomorrow.”