At the Horn | Golden Knights 4 - Sabres 1

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo (8-6-3) couldn’t score in a chance-filled, 14-shot first period, then Vegas took control with a pair goals in the second.

Colten Ellis started in net for Buffalo and made 21 saves on 25 shots. With the game scoreless in the second period, Ellis stopped William Karlsson on a shorthanded breakaway. Mitch Marner got an identical shorthanded break later in the period and scored, though.

Beck Malenstyn poked in his first goal of the season to get the Sabres on the board in the third, but then Vegas’ Tomas Hertl scored two of his own to put the game out of reach.

The Sabres next play Wednesday at 7 p.m., when they’ll host the Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s a national broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max. Get your tickets while they’re still available.