Sabres introduce 2026-27 team dog, Ralph

We’re thrilled to introduce the newest member of the Buffalo Sabres family, Ralph, who will serve as the official team dog for the 2026-27 season. The team dog program is presented by Azuna.

Ralph, an 8-month-old Samoyed, was named after original Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson – inspired by a conversation between Mary Wilson and Pawsitive for Heroes founder Chris Krieger.

"Our partnership with the Buffalo Sabres grows stronger each year, and choosing the name Ralph adds special meaning to that relationship,” Kreiger said. “During a conversation with Mary Wilson, the name felt like a natural way to honor Ralph Wilson, a World War II Veteran and the former owner of the Buffalo Bills. It brings together two beloved Buffalo teams while celebrating a legacy of service, generosity, and dedication to our community.”