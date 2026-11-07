‘Win this one for Eddie’ | Hockey Fights Cancer Night a special one for Luukkonen, Sabres

Prior to Friday’s puck drop between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets, as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night at KeyBank Center, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shared a heartwarming moment with his friend Eddie.

Eddie Golden, 10 years old and a huge Sabres fan, is being treated for lymphoblastic leukemia at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He and Luukkonen, who've grown close through Sabres visits to Roswell, walked the purple carpet into the arena together Friday. And then Eddie, wearing a three-piece purple suit and bowtie, performed the ceremonial puck drop.

“I thought I dressed sharp today but got one-upped by Eddie big time,” Luukkonen said. “I’ve got to step up my game for next year.

“… I probably was more nervous than Eddie was; I haven’t taken too many faceoffs in my life.”

Luukkonen went on to make 24 saves in a 5-2 Sabres win, his fifth victory of the season. For a guy with a lot on his mind – it comes with the territory as an NHL goaltender – a little pregame perspective goes a long way.

“I think that’s one of the coolest things about what we do, being a professional athlete, that we get to do these things,” he said. “Every time I see Eddie, he’s smiling, and it makes your problems and everything feel small. It was an unreal night tonight.”