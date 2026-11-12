At the Horn | Lightning 8 - Sabres 3

Nikita Kucherov's hat trick spoiled a comeback attempt by Buffalo.

20261111 ATH 3-8
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

A comeback effort by the Buffalo Sabres was spoiled by a third-period Nikita Kucherov hat trick in a 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Buffalo trailed 4-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the second period. Goals from Josh Doan, Jason Zucker and Tage Thompson cut the deficit to 4-3 just 33 seconds into the third period, then on the ensuing shift had a barrage of chances for the tying goal.

The Lightning stood firm, however, and quickly regained control on a Kucherov breakaway. Kucherov padded the lead with a second goal off a faceoff win in the Buffalo zone less than three minutes later, then completed the hat trick on a late power play.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started and made nine save on 14 shots prior to being pulled on Kucherov’s first goal. Colten Ellis allowed 3 goals on 8 shots in relief.

The Sabres, as in their previous loss to Vegas, controlled much of the first period but were unable to capitalize on quality scoring chances. Tampa Bay struck with a pair of goals in the final 1:11 of the period, then its lead in the second.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning.

The loss concludes a four-game homestand for the Sabres on which they went 1-3-0.

Scoring summary

TBL 1 – BUF 0 | Period 1, 18:49 – Scott Sabourin (1) from Conor Geekie (1) and Jake Guentzel (9)

TBL 2 – BUF 0 | Period 1, 19:38 (PP) – John Carlson (6) from Jake Guentzel (10) and Charle-Edouard D’Astous (9)

TBL 3 – BUF 0 | Period 2, 4:33 – Brandon Hagel (10) from Anthony Cirelli (7) and John Carlson (6)

TBL 4 – BUF 0 | Period 2, 13:02 – Yanni Gourde (1) from Jake Guentzel (11) and Sam O’Reilly (1)

TBL 4 – BUF 1 | Period 2, 15:54 (PP) – Josh Doan (4) from Ryan McLeod (3) and Josh Norris (2)

Josh Doan gets the Sabres on the board

TBL 4 – BUF 2 | Period 2, 19:32 – Jason Zucker (2) from Noah Östlund (7) and Jack Quinn (8)

Jason Zucker scores his 2nd of the season

TBL 4 – BUF 3 | Period 3, 0:33 – Tage Thompson (11) from Peyton Krebs (9) and Zach Benson (14)

Tage Thompson scores his 11th of the season

TBL 5 – BUF 3 | Period 3, 1:25 – Nikita Kucherov (6) from Brandon Hagel (10) and John Carlson (7)

TBL 6 – BUF 3 | Period 3, 4:11 – Nikita Kucherov (7) from John Carlson (8) and Anthony Cirelli (8)

TBL 7 – BUF 3 | Period 3, 14:13 (PP) – Nikita Kucherov (8) from John Carlson (9) and Jake Guentzel (12)

TBL 8 - BUF 3 | Period 3, 15:06 - Brandon Hagel (11) from Nikita Kucherov (18) and Anthony Cirelli

Photo gallery

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The Sabres open a six-game road trip in Chicago on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop set for 8.

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