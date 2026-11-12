At the Horn | Lightning 8 - Sabres 3

A comeback effort by the Buffalo Sabres was spoiled by a third-period Nikita Kucherov hat trick in a 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Buffalo trailed 4-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the second period. Goals from Josh Doan, Jason Zucker and Tage Thompson cut the deficit to 4-3 just 33 seconds into the third period, then on the ensuing shift had a barrage of chances for the tying goal.

The Lightning stood firm, however, and quickly regained control on a Kucherov breakaway. Kucherov padded the lead with a second goal off a faceoff win in the Buffalo zone less than three minutes later, then completed the hat trick on a late power play.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started and made nine save on 14 shots prior to being pulled on Kucherov’s first goal. Colten Ellis allowed 3 goals on 8 shots in relief.

The Sabres, as in their previous loss to Vegas, controlled much of the first period but were unable to capitalize on quality scoring chances. Tampa Bay struck with a pair of goals in the final 1:11 of the period, then its lead in the second.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning.

The loss concludes a four-game homestand for the Sabres on which they went 1-3-0.