Sabres at Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo's 4-game road trip continues in Colorado.

November 13
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will look to tighten up defensively when they visit the NHL’s top team in the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

The Sabres are coming off a 5-2 loss in Utah on Wednesday in which led 2-0 on a pair of goals from Isak Rosen but allowed the Mammoth to score five unanswered.

“With the manpower we’re down, you build that lead, you’ve got to defend better,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “We didn’t defend well enough. We’re a better defending team than that.”

Read the full story from Salt Lake City in Wednesday’s Postgame Report.

The Sabres’ next test is the NHL-leading Avalanche, currently on a four-game winning streak and boasting the league’s highest-scoring offense at 4.00 goals per game.

Buffalo is still seeking its first road win of the season, having fallen to 0-4-2 away from KeyBank Center with the loss in Utah.

The puck drops at 9. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Colten Ellis started in goal against the Mammoth, leaving either Alex Lyon or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to start in Colorado.

Ruff confirmed Wednesday that Zach Benson (lower) did not join the team for the road trip, meaning he will remain sidelined tonight along with fell forwards Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Josh Norris (upper), Justin Danforth (lower) and Jason Zucker (illness).

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin also remains on a person leave of absence in Sweden.

With all of those aforementioned absences, Ruff promoted Tyson Kozak to the top line between Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch during the third period in Utah. Thompson and Tuch were both held without a shot in the loss.

“It’s unacceptable,” Tuch said. “We’ve got to play with a little bit more pace, a lot more support. A lot more confidence, too. We know that we can make plays; we just have to bear down and make them.”

Scouting the Avalanche

20251113 Preview Stats

The Avalanche won the first matchup of the season series 3-1 in Buffalo on Oct. 13. Nathan MacKinnon scored a pair of goals that night, which proved to be a teaser for one of the NHL’s hottest starts.

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (14) and points (32) and is the league’s reigning First Start of the Week. He’s tallied at least three points in each of his last three games.

Colorado has outscored opponents 19-8 with its top line of MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, and Martin Necas on the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

With MacKinnon, Necas (20 points) and Cale Makar (23 points, most among NHL defensemen) driving the offense, the Avalanche have also proven to be one of the league’s top teams at preventing goals. Their average of 9.62 high-danger chances against is the second-best mark in the NHL.

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start in goal for Colorado. He’s got an .875 save percentage in two games played this season.

News Feed

‘We have to have a push’ | Sabres can’t weather 3rd-period storm in Utah

At the Horn | Mammoth 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Mammoth | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Kesselring returns to Utah looking to 'get going'

Sabres introduce 2025-26 team dog, Mac

Injuries and transactions | Kulich to miss 'significant time' with blood clot

'A day at a time' | Shorthanded Sabres look ahead to road trip

Sabres to partner with Tops and Audacy for 2025 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive

Revisiting Mogilny's defection, record-setting season ahead of his HOF induction

'I couldn't have written it any better' | Scamurra scores in homecoming as U.S. wins Rivalry Series game in Buffalo

Sabres' comeback bid falls short in Carolina

At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 3

Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Prospects Report | Novotny aspires to follow in Ostlund, Rosen's footsteps

The Dunne Bunch | Josh Dunne’s hockey roots run deep in Saturday’s Rivalry Series 

Practice Report | Dahlin to take leave of absence to tend to personal matter

Sabres to host Sporting Goods Equipment Drive from November 18 to November 23

Sabres unable to capitalize on chances in loss to blues