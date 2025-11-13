Sabres at Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to tighten up defensively when they visit the NHL’s top team in the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

The Sabres are coming off a 5-2 loss in Utah on Wednesday in which led 2-0 on a pair of goals from Isak Rosen but allowed the Mammoth to score five unanswered.

“With the manpower we’re down, you build that lead, you’ve got to defend better,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “We didn’t defend well enough. We’re a better defending team than that.”

Read the full story from Salt Lake City in Wednesday’s Postgame Report.

The Sabres’ next test is the NHL-leading Avalanche, currently on a four-game winning streak and boasting the league’s highest-scoring offense at 4.00 goals per game.

Buffalo is still seeking its first road win of the season, having fallen to 0-4-2 away from KeyBank Center with the loss in Utah.

The puck drops at 9. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.