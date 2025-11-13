‘We have to have a push’ | Sabres can’t weather 3rd-period storm in Utah

Colten Ellis made his second NHL appearance in net for Buffalo and showed no sign of rust despite his three-week layoff. Compared to his debut, in which he didn’t see a shot for the first 10 minutes, the 25-year-old was busy from the opening faceoff Wednesday.

And, for a while, Ellis stood strong against that persistent pressure in his end. His 12-save first period included excellent stops on a Clayton Keller one-timer, a backdoor bid for Dylan Guenther and a power-play blast from Logan Cooley. Utah generated six high-danger chances and 1.82 expected goals in that opening period, per Natural Stat Trick.

In the second, shortly after Rosen gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead, Nick DeSimone finally beat Ellis with a well-screened slap shot.

Buffalo survived the second period up 2-1, but Utah continued pushing to begin the third, and early snipes from JJ Peterka and Lawson Crouse gave the Mammoth their first lead of the night. Nick Schmaltz added an insurance goal midway through, Clayton Keller an empty netter in the final minute, and that was all.

“Not looking at any video or anything right now, I think the first two periods, especially, my reads were good,” Ellis said. “I was staying over pucks. I think the third period maybe got a little away from me for a short moment of time, and they made some good plays and capitalized.”