Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Here's what you need to know.

Faceoff from KeyBank Center is set for 12:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Fans can watch the game on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at noon on MSG.

The Buffalo Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes this afternoon as NHL action resumes following a full day off. For the first time ever, all 32 teams are playing on the same day.

1. The playoff chase

The Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings were officially eliminated from playoff contention following Thursday's slate of games. The Sabres can reach a maximum of 93 points with 33 regulation wins so they can stay in the mix if they earn at least a point today - although wins are obviously preferred.

Here are the current standings:

Team GP Points P% Reg. W ROW WC1 - Florida Panthers 79 89 .563 35 39 WC2 - New York Islanders 78 89 .563 34 39 Pittsburgh Penguins 79 88 .557 30 38 Buffalo Sabres 77 83 .539 28 36

All four teams in the hunt are in action today. Here are the other games to follow:

Pittsburgh at Detroit (1 p.m.)

Panthers at Capitals (7 p.m.)

Flyers at Islanders (7:30 p.m.)

2. It's Kids Appreciation Day

Today, the Sabres will be saluting their youngest generation of fans.

Six lucky kids have been selected to represent Sabretooth's All-Star lineup and will be recognized for the work they do in the classroom and in the community.

These lucky fans were nominated and will receive tickets to the game, a Sabres swag bag and passes to Sabres Access, where they'll be able to cheer on the team before they take the ice:

Maggie Adams, Age 9

Adrianna Donhauser, Age 9

Joey Kontrabecki, Age 11

Ian Norman, Age 11

Keeley Noworyta, Age 10

Jackson Trala, Age 6

The first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a special Buffalo Sabres pop-it toy. In the concourse as they enter the arena, fans can have their faces painted, get balloon animals made, have their hair done by Braid Babes, and enjoy a pregame set by DJ Brei.

Tweet from @BuffaloSabres: The first 5,000 kids at Kids Appreciation Day will receive a pop-it! Get tickets: https://t.co/IFVN22DgSt pic.twitter.com/0rOgi2T7LS

Lucky rows will also receive prizes from Moe's Southwest Grill, Northtown Automotive, Seneca Resorts and Casinos, and WellNow throughout the game.

Tickets for the final 50/50 Raffle of the regular season featuring a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000 are on sale now. Instead of drawing a winner today, all proceeds from raffle sales on Saturday will be rolled over to the final regular-season home game and the winning numbers will be pulled during the third period on April 13.

Fans in New York State can buy tickets online now at Sabres.com/5050 or from vendors at KeyBank Center today and April 13.

In addition to the grand prize, those who buy a raffle ticket will be eligible for these second-chance prizes (which will also be drawn on April 13):

A pair of Sabres season tickets for the 2023-24 season

A Suite Night at a Sabres home game during the 2023-24 season

A Sabres team-signed jersey

A Sabres team-signed stick

Click here for more information on Fan Appreciation Night (which will be held on April 13) and Fan Appreciation Night at Home (which will take place during April 14's MSG broadcast).

3. Season series

This is the third and final meeting between the Sabres and Hurricanes this season. Carolina defeated Buffalo 5-1 at KeyBank Center in their last matchup on February 1 and they also took home the first matchup of the season on November 4 by a 5-3 decision.

The Sabres are 1-7-2 in their last 10 games against Carolina and 4-3-3 in their last 10 at home.

This is the 211th game all-time between Buffalo and Carolina; Buffalo has a 103-79-28 series record. The Sabres are 59-34-11 at home against the Hurricanes all-time.

Carolina currently leads the Metropolitan Division with 109 points, but the Devils are just one point behind.

4. What else to watch for

The Sabres held an optional practice yesterday. Tage Thompson and Devon Levi were among the players who did not skate.

Don Granato will not address the media before the game so stay tuned to the broadcast and the team's social media channels when Buffalo takes the ice for warmups at around noon.

Check out yesterday's Practice Report for more.

Rasmus Dahlin is riding a four-game point streak (0+4) and an assist in tonight's game would give him his third assist streak of five or more games in 2022-23.

With one point in tonight's game, Dahlin would join Phil Housley as the only defensemen in franchise history to reach the 70-point mark in a single season.

Thompson has recorded 42 points (19+23) in his last 41 games, including 23 points (10+13) in his last 22 games. A point in tonight's game would give Thompson a three-game point streak.

Alex Tuch has notched 18 points (11+7) in his last 17 games, including eight points (5+3) in his last seven games.

In his last six games, Casey Mittelstadt has recorded nine points (0+9).

Dylan Cozens has five points (3+2) in his last four games and a point in tonight's game would give him a three-game point streak. Cozens would earn his third three-game goal streak of 2022-23 with a goal tonight.

Owen Power has earned six assists in his last five games. Power is the first Sabres rookie defenseman to record six or more assists in a five-game span since Nikita Zadorov did so from January 18 to February 8, 2015.

With two assists in tonight's game, Power would become the first Sabres rookie defenseman to record eight or more assists in a six-game span.

In his last four games, Jordan Greenway has registered three goals.



5. The remaining schedule

The Sabres will be busy next week. They wrap up the regular season with an unprecedented four games in five days starting on the road Monday night against the New York Rangers. They'll face the Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday to wrap up the back-to-back-set.

Then it's Fan Appreciation Night against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. They'll then fly to Columbus after the game to play the Blue Jackets for Game No. 82.