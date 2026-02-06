At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 2

Buffalo falls in its finale before the break.

By Jourdon LaBarber
By Jourdon LaBarber

Tage Thompson’s 30th goal of the season put them within striking range of a comeback, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The game was both teams’ finale ahead of the Olympic break. The Sabres enter the break in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 70 points, five ahead of the closest non-playoff teams (Columbus and Washington).

The Sabres held an Olympic Sendoff ceremony for Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson prior to the game. The two players will represent their countries at the tournament in Italy, which begins Feb. 11.

Jason Zucker opened the scoring for Buffalo, but two first-period goals from forward Avery Hayes – playing his first NHL game – promptly put Pittsburgh ahead. The Penguins extended their lead to 3-1 on a goal from Ben Kindel in the second period.

Thompson’s power-play goal – a shot from beside the net tucked over the shoulder of goaltender Arturs Silovs – brought the Sabres within one goal with 18:05 still remaining, but it was as close as they’d come.

Tommy Novak scored on a rebound to restore the Penguins’ two-goal lead with 4:27 on the clock and Kindel added an empty-net goal during the final minute.

Statistics

Scoring summary

PIT 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 1:46 – Jason Zucker (15) from Ryan McLeod (30) and Bowen Byram (18)

Jason Zucker opens the scoring

PIT 1, BUF 1 | Period 1, 9:18 – Avery Hayes (1) from Ilya Solovyov (5) and Rutger McGroarty (3)

PIT 2, BUF 1 | Period 1, 18:47 – Avery Hayes (2) from Anthony Mantha (22) and Parker Wotherspoon (16)

PIT 3, BUF 1 | Period 2, 7:44 – Ben Kindel (13) unassisted

PIT 3, BUF 2 | Period 3, 1:55 (PP) – Tage Thompson (30) from Jack Quinn (25) and Rasmus Dahlin (35)

Tage Thompson scores his 30th of the season

PIT 4, BUF 2 | Period 3, 15:33 – Tommy Novak (11) from Egor Chinakov (7) and Evgeni Malkin (31)

PIT 5, BUF 2 | Period 3, 19:46 (SH, EN) – Ben Kindel (14) from Connor Dewar (11)

FINAL | Penguins 5 - Sabres 2

Up next

The Sabres return from the Olympic break with a three-game road trip, which begins Feb. 25 in New Jersey.

In the meantime, follow along with Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson at Milano Cortina 2026 by bookmarking Sabres.com's Olympic Hub.

