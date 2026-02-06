At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 2

Tage Thompson’s 30th goal of the season put them within striking range of a comeback, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The game was both teams’ finale ahead of the Olympic break. The Sabres enter the break in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 70 points, five ahead of the closest non-playoff teams (Columbus and Washington).

The Sabres held an Olympic Sendoff ceremony for Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson prior to the game. The two players will represent their countries at the tournament in Italy, which begins Feb. 11.

Jason Zucker opened the scoring for Buffalo, but two first-period goals from forward Avery Hayes – playing his first NHL game – promptly put Pittsburgh ahead. The Penguins extended their lead to 3-1 on a goal from Ben Kindel in the second period.

Thompson’s power-play goal – a shot from beside the net tucked over the shoulder of goaltender Arturs Silovs – brought the Sabres within one goal with 18:05 still remaining, but it was as close as they’d come.

Tommy Novak scored on a rebound to restore the Penguins’ two-goal lead with 4:27 on the clock and Kindel added an empty-net goal during the final minute.