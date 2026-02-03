At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Panthers 3

Jason Zucker scored the winning goal in Florida.

20260202 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Peyton Krebs has been the hot hand when the Buffalo Sabres have needed an empty-goal this season. Against the Florida Panthers on Monday, he helped to ensure it wouldn’t come to that.

Krebs had a goal and two assists, the last of which gave the Sabres a late cushion in their 5-3 win over the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Sabres improved to 21-4-1 since Dec. 9, the winningest 26-game stretch in franchise history. They now lead the Panthers by 10 points in the standings, with one final matchup between the two teams due up in Florida later this month.

Buffalo trailed 2-0 before Krebs was bumped to the top line and made a pair of plays to even the score in the first period. Krebs first set up a Tage Thompson goal, then raced to the back side of the Florida net to bury a feed from Rasmus Dahlin for the tying goal.

Zach Benson scored to put the Sabres ahead in the second period, only for the Panthers to respond with a late power-play goal from Uvis Balinskis.

Josh Doan set up Jason Zucker for the winning power-play goal in the third period. The Sabres had to kill two late penalties – which overlapped for 1:07 of 5-on-3 play in favor of the Panthers – before Krebs finally set up a late Doan goal on the rush with 2:09 left to play.

Alex Lyon made a season-high 38 saves for the win.

Benson left the game after he was tripped by Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on a third-period scoring chance, sending the Sabres forward hard into the boards. He returned for one shift but was unable to remain in the game.

The win opened up a back-to-back set of Atlantic Division road games, which continues Tuesday in Tampa.

Statistics

20260202 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 0, FLA 1 | Period 1, 0:37 – Sandis Vilmanis (2) from A.J. Greer (10) and Niko Mikkola (8)

BUF 0, FLA 2 | Period 1, 5:54 – Evan Rodrigues (10) from Sam Reinhart (26) and Tobias Bjornfot (1)

BUF 1, FLA 2 | Period 1, 15:03 – Tage Thompson (29) from Peyton Krebs (17) and Rasmus Dahlin (34)

Tage Thompson scores his 29th of the season

BUF 2, FLA 2 | Period 1, 18:26 – Peyton Krebs (7) from Rasmus Dahlin (35) and Alex Tuch (26)

Peyton Krebs ties the game at 2-2

BUF 3, FLA 2 | Period 2, 5:44 – Zach Benson (7) from Ryan McLeod (27) and Owen Power (13)

Zach Benson gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

BUF 3, FLA 3 | Period 2, 18:59 (PP) – Uvis Balinskis (4) from Sam Reinhart (27) and Carter Verhaeghe (26)

BUF 4, FLA 3 | Period 3, 5:31 (PP) – Jason Zucker (14) from Josh Doan (21) and Jack Quinn (23

Jason Zucker's power play goal makes it 4-3 Sabres

BUF 5, FLA 3 | Period 3, 17:51 – Josh Doan (17) from Peyton Krebs (18) and Ryan McLeod (28)

Josh Doan makes it 5-3 Sabres

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Panthers 3

Up next

The Sabres play the second game of the back-to-back set against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game will be nationally streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

News Feed

Sabres producer Michelle Girardi Zumwalt talks making of Dominik Hasek documentary

Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres and their moms hit the road for Florida

Injuries and transactions | Benson exits win over Panthers

Sabres' win streak snapped with tight loss to Canadiens

At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres announce $30,000 donation to Family Justice Center of Erie County

Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bedkowski reflects on trade, opportunity for playoff run with Ottawa 67’s

Another convincing win has Sabres setting records and aiming higher

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Kings 1

‘It truly changed their pathway’ | On the East Side, BCAT impacts students of all ages

Sabres vs. Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Awaiting word on UPL, Sabres remain confident in goaltending

Black History Celebration to feature special concession offerings, in-arena entertainment

'Just an impressive human being' | Dahlin nets hat trick, 5 points in Toronto

At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Maple Leafs 4

Sabres unveil Black History Celebration crest, designed by George Afedzi Hughes