Peyton Krebs, Sabres’ Swiss Army Knife, shows all his tools in win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – A couple months ago, Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff described Peyton Krebs as a Swiss Army Knife.

The forward has been versatile, handy, reliable – you name the adjective – all season, and he may have had his best performance yet in a 5-3 Sabres win over the Florida Panthers on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Buffalo pulled 10 points ahead of the two-time reigning champions on the strength of Krebs’ one goal, two assists and seven hits in 19:27 of ice time. He also drew a third-period penalty that led to Jason Zucker’s game-winning goal.

“He was flying, he was winning puck battles, he was good defensively, good on the draw,” forward Alex Tuch said of Krebs, whose three points set a new career high. “I really liked his game tonight. Really well rounded and had a couple big plays for us there, offensively. He was definitely MVP in my eyes tonight.”

Florida led 2-0 after just six minutes; on the first goal, just 37 seconds in, Krebs lost his stick and his coverage. But when Ruff moved him up from the third line to the first, things started clicking for the Sabres. Krebs had the primary assist on a beautiful goal from Tage Thompson, then tipped one past goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on a 4-on-1 rush.