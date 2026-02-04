Late slip costs Sabres extra point in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. – The Buffalo Sabres were moments from securing all four points on their two-game Florida trip, but they’ll have to settle for three after a late comeback by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh tied the game with 26 seconds remaining in regulation, and forward Jake Guentzel scored on an overtime breakaway to hand the Sabres a 4-3 overtime loss Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena.

Buffalo leads the NHL in empty-net goals and has excelled at 5-on-6 defense over the last couple months, but the hard-shooting Raddysh, one of the top scoring defensemen in the league this year, had space to step into a one-timer and beat goalie Colten Ellis.

“I think we just shrunk a little bit too deep, gave them a little bit too much room for the shot,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff.

“But heck of an effort. You could see that, back to back, (we) didn’t quite have the energy early, but we found some energy late.”

The more rested Lightning had the bulk of the chances early, and they turned a Sabres giveaway into a Nikita Kucherov goal. Ellis was Buffalo’s best player as he made 12 saves in the first period, including five on high-danger chances, per Natural Stat Trick. The rookie goalie finished with 31 saves.

“Colten was huge for us,” forward Josh Doan said. “In the first period, we gave up way too many odd-man rushes and chances against, and he shut the door for us. He played a heck of a game for us.”

That goaltending paved the way for another offensive takeover from Mattias Samuelsson, whose second two-goal game gives him 11 tallies this season. Late in the first, he found the tiniest of holes in Andrei Vasilevskiy and beat the Tampa goalie from a near-impossible angle, tying the game at one.